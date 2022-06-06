ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

Family of unarmed black man Andrew Brown Jr settles lawsuit with North Carolina sheriff's office for $3M after deputies shot him in back of head as he reversed BMW while they served drug warrants at his home

By Gina Martinez For Dailymail.Com, Associated Press
 4 days ago

A North Carolina sheriff's office has settled a $3million civil rights lawsuit with the family of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by in his car by authorities last year.

In 2021 the family of Andrew Brown Jr. filed a $30 million suit against the Pasquotank County sheriff's department saying the 42-year-old died because officers showed 'intentional and reckless disregard of his life.'

On April 21 of last year Brown was killed by Pasquotank County sheriffs deputies as they were serving drug-related warrants at his Elizabeth City home.

Several deputies surrounded Brown in his BMW before his car backed up and moved forward. They fired several shots at and into his vehicle.

According to an independent autopsy commissioned by the family, Brown was shot five times, including once in the back of the head.

In 2021 the family of Andrew Brown Jr. (pictured at his funeral) filed a $30 million suit against the Pasquotank County sheriff's department
'Andrew Brown Jr. was a devoted father who wanted his children to have the things he didn't,' a statement from one of the attorneys representing Brown's family said

The settlement, approved by the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners, includes a special $1 million appropriation to go along with $2 million from the county's insurance policy supplied by the North Carolina Counties Liabilities Pool, the sheriff's office said.

The county's payment resolves potential liability against the defendants and any individual officers who were either named or could be named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Brown's children will share in the proceeds of the settlement as heirs of his estate, the sheriff's office said.

District Attorney Andrew Womble had said at a news conference last year that Brown used his car as a 'deadly weapon,' causing deputies to believe it was necessary to use deadly force.

But lawyers for the Brown family said the shooting was unjustified because Brown was trying to drive away - not toward the deputies and that he posed no threat.

After viewing body camera footage of the shooting, they said Brown was sitting stationary with his hands on the wheel when the first of numerous shots was fired.

'Andrew Brown Jr. was a devoted father who wanted his children to have the things he didn't,' a statement from one of the attorneys representing Brown's family said.

'While no settlement could ever fill the hole his death left in their hearts, this agreement is about providing for those children's futures, securing their education and ensuring their dreams didn't die with their father.'

The 42-year-old father-of-seven, was shot and killed in his car on April 21, 2021  in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, while police were executing arrest warrants for drug offenses
Brown had a decades-long history of violent confrontations with police, including a 2016 incident during which he fought officers and was Tasered.

Court documents seen by DailyMail.com reveal he faced more than 100 charges over three decades, ranging from misdemeanors for breaking and entering, making threats and assault with a deadly weapon, to six felony drug convictions.

Furthermore, Brown was charged with resisting a public officer - otherwise known as resisting arrest or obstructing a police officer - on at least six separate occasions from 1997 to 2016.

In two of those instances he was accused of using his car to flee, foreshadowing the deadly encounter that took his life last year.

