Meteorologist Hannah Scholl Explains How Hydroplaning Works
OKLAHOMA CITY - Meteorologist Hannah Scholl gave a breakdown of how hydroplaning works and how to avoid it in heavy water situations.
OKLAHOMA CITY - Meteorologist Hannah Scholl gave a breakdown of how hydroplaning works and how to avoid it in heavy water situations.
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.https://www.griffin.news/
Comments / 0