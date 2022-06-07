ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Dustin Johnson quits PGA membership to play in Saudi league

NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UJ77_0g3B5xVH00

ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson has resigned his PGA Tour membership to participate in the new golf series backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London from Thursday.

Johnson said on Tuesday he “had to think long and hard” about leaving the PGA Tour, seemingly ending his hopes of competing in the Ryder Cup for the United States.

“Ultimately, I decided to come and do this,” Johnson said at Centurion Club. “I’m excited about this. Obviously the Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has meant a lot to me. … Hopefully I’ll get a chance to do that again, but I don’t make the rules.”

Johnson, whose last victory was the Saudi International in 2021, is No. 13 in the world, the highest-ranked player in the field. He has held the No. 1 spot in the world longer than any player since Tiger Woods.

“I chose what is best for me and my family,” Johnson said, explaining his decision to join the Saudi venture fronted by Greg Norman.

Speaking alongside Johnson, former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell said he had yet to give up his PGA membership.

“I don’t feel I need to,” he said. “I don’t want to get into a legal situation with the PGA Tour.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Second body in 3 days found in Alum Creek Lake

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews recovered a body Friday evening from Alum Creek State Park Lake, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Officers from the Natural Resources department went around 7 p.m. to the lake after getting reports of an abandoned watercraft near the Hollenback Boat Ramp. Multiple emergency crews then came […]
DELAWARE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Tiger Woods
NBC4 Columbus

Falling tree kills tractor driver in Coshocton

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man brush-hogging a farm field was killed on Thursday evening after a tree fell on him. Charles Stricker, 71, of Warsaw, was driving a tractor with a brush hog when it caught on a tree along the wood line, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. The brush hog pulled […]
COSHOCTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Police update Tuttle mall shooting

Columbus Police update Tuttle mall shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3NMn7ed. Organization offering virtual camp for military kids. Police ID victim, suspect in fatal Tuttle mall shooting. Evening weather forecast 06-12-2022. “It’s been a good run”: Jack Roth Run concludes after …. Police: One dead in shooting at Tuttle mall.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio woman accused of embezzling $650,000 from employer

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Ross County woman has been indicted for embezzling over $650,000 from her employer. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Thursday that Stephanie Cottrell, 39, of Frankfort is facing felony charges of theft by deception in Ross County. Cottrell worked for Rocal, a highway sign manufacturer, and is accused of using […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

EF2 tornado confirmed in Hocking County

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A survey team for the National Weather Service confirmed Friday evening that the tornado that touched down in Hocking County has been rated as an EF2. Only the sixth tornado ever recorded in Hocking County since 1950, the storm was on the ground for about nine minutes, from 7:16 to […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi#Centurion Club#The Saudi International#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID victim, suspect in fatal Tuttle mall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Columbus, according to Columbus Police. The shooting happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. inside the Sole Stop shoe store on the second floor of the mall, police said. Columbus police identified Dontarious Sylvester, 25, as the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hocking County faces clean up after Wednesday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Storms wreaked havoc across Ohio Wednesday night and some areas faced tornado warnings as well. Hocking County was one of those places which had a tornado warning had a busy day of clean up Thursday. There have been a lot of down trees and a lot of debris, especially down some […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Marion man dies in single-vehicle crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers from Marion County released the names of a victim killed in a crash on Thursday morning. Jeffrey Hixson, 65, of Marion, drove a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on State Route 739 at about 7 a.m., according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Hixon’s car went off the […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio police prep for concealed carry law changes, in effect Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s concealed carry laws are set for a massive overhaul Monday when Senate Bill 215 goes into effect, eliminating the permit and training requirement for Ohioans carrying a concealed weapon. Three months ago, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law, citing the increase in crime across the state. Starting Monday, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Man throws hatchet at kids in Columbus apartment, sheriff says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A SWAT team came to a Columbus apartment complex after a man attacked and threatened children with multiple blades, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Abdikadir Omar, 24, faces a charge of felonious assault as well as another felony for violating his probation, according to Franklin County inmate records. NBC4 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested and charged in connection with Galloway shooting

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated murder in connection to a shooting in Galloway in late May, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records. Court records state Mason Thompson Bray, 22, was arrested and charged Friday as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Trintan […]
GALLOWAY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after car found in pond in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a car he was in became submerged in a pond in west Columbus Saturday evening. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, the car was discovered about 12 to 15 feet underwater in the pond at an apartment complex on the 5400 block […]
NBC4 Columbus

One injured when car hit by bullets in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in stable condition after a car they were sitting in was hit by gunfire in South Linden Saturday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 2:42 p.m. on the 1100 block of East 12th Avenue. According to police, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Groveport man dies in Fairfield Co. crash

HOCKING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Groveport man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Hocking Township, Fairfield County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 5:26 p.m. on SR-188 near Royalton Road. A 2013 Ford F250 driven by Daniel B. Lashelle, 52, of Groveport, was driving […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man shot in foot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a man in north Columbus was shot in the foot Saturday morning. According to CPD, officers went to a hospital at 9:19 p.m. on the report of a walk-in shooting victim. Officers found a 48-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbus

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy