Police chase: Carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit through LA, Orange counties

By FOX 11 Digital Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST COVINA, Calif. - Two people were taken into custody Monday afternoon after leading authorities on a chase through Los...

KTLA

Brother detained after baby shot in Compton

A boy was taken into custody after his 11-month-old baby brother was shot in Compton late Wednesday morning, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly before noon at 1033 E. Poppy Avenue. The wounded baby was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Romero told KTLA […]
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends with PIT maneuver on 101 Freeway

One person was arrested after a police chase through parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. A California Highway Patrol unit used a PIT maneuver to bring the chase to an end.
Man, 77, dies in traffic crash

A traffic collision early Tuesday morning in Westminster took the life of one man and sent two other people to the hospital. According to Commander Kevin McCormick, the incident took place in the 14500 block of Goldenwest Street, near Hazard Avenue. Police were summoned around 5:35 a.m. and WPD and Orange County Fire Authority units responded.
WESTMINSTER, CA
40-year-old Joshua Cervantes killed after a hit-and-run crash in San Clemente (San Clemente, CA)

40-year-old Joshua Cervantes killed after a hit-and-run crash in San Clemente (San Clemente, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 40-year-old Joshua Cervantes, of Capistrano Beach, as the man who died following a bicycle crash on Tuesday in San Clemente. The fatal hit-and-run accident took place at approximately 1:25 a.m. on Avenida La Pata and Avenida Pico [...]
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Anaheim man arrested for the theft of an Olympic Gold Medal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (June 7, 2022,) – Anaheim Police Detectives have arrested a suspect for the theft of an Olympic Gold Medal. On May 25, 2022, the Anaheim Police Department Communications Center received a call of a vehicle burglary involving the theft of an Olympic Gold Medal. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, Jordyn Poulter, the starting setter for the 2020 US Women’s Olympic Volleyball Team.
CBS LA

Victim, suspect in Baldwin Park 'domestic-related' killings identified

Authorities have identified some of the individuals involved in the Baldwin Park fatal shooting on Sunday. The event unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, when a mother and her son were fatally shot by a man now known to be her boyfriend. The woman, whom the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since identified as 23-year-old Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez died at the scene. Her son, between 5-and-7-years-old, whose name has been withheld, died at a hospital after he was rushed from the scene for treatment. Both were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have also released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting, Gonzalez's boyfriend Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36-years-old. He was not the boy's father. The incident, which deputies have referred to as "domestic-related," left the Baldwin Park neighborhood shaken, as they had seen the family coming and going from the house since they moved there a little over a year ago, and seemed generally happy.Authorities have yet to locate Covarrubias. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
CBS LA

Man charged with murdering scientist camping with daughters goes on trial for attacking 2 LA County sheriff's deputies

A man charged with murdering a scientist camping in Malibu Creek State Park is on trial for allegedly attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in separate incidents while he has been in custody.Anthony Rauda, 45, is charged with attacking a female sheriff's deputy in Men's Central Jail with a shaved-down pencil after a contentious hearing on March 16 and punching a male sheriff's deputy in the jaw after a March 30, 2020 hearing in which Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo refused to let the defendant represent himself.Rauda is awaiting trial in the case of 35-year-old Allergan scientist Tristan Thomas...
KTLA

Gunshots ring out after dangerous drivers take over South L.A. streets

Street takeovers in Southern California are becoming free-for-alls for bad behavior and criminal activity, according to local law enforcement. A couple of intersections in South Los Angeles became scenes of the latest street spectacles early Monday morning with drivers doing doughnuts, revving their engines and burning rubber. The illegal festivities came to a screeching halt when gunshots rang […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC10

California man arrested in theft of Olympic gold medal

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of stealing an Olympic gold medal belonging to a member of the 2020 U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team, authorities said Tuesday. Jordyn Poulter reported the medal stolen May 25 after the Olympian found her car broken into at...
ANAHEIM, CA
Fontana Herald News

Twelve people are arrested and 55 vehicles are towed during police operation in Rialto

Twelve people were arrested during a traffic enforcement operation in Rialto last week, according to the Rialto Police Department. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the San Bernardino Police Department, Upland Police Department, and Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. “During the operation, officers were deployed to various areas within the...
RIALTO, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, another in critical condition after a pedestrian crash in Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)

1 person killed, another in critical condition after a pedestrian crash in Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday night, one person was killed while another suffered injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Santa Ana. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash took place at about 8:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of First Street [...]
NBC Los Angeles

Woman and Child Fatally Shot in Backyard of a Baldwin Park Home

A woman and child are dead following a shooting in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home Sunday night. The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. The boy died at a hospital. The woman...
newsantaana.com

A suspected DUI driver slammed into ten cars in Orange on Friday night

A suspected drunk driver was arrested on Friday night after he lost control of his vehicle as he drove on East Lincoln Avenue, in Orange, and then proceeded to crash into nine parked cars before he drove back onto the road and hit a Toyota Prius that was passing by.

