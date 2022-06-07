Beginner tips for Hunt: Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is very different from any of the best FPS/battle royales you’ve played before, and getting into the mindset for success in this game takes a while. No matter how good you are at shooters, there’s a level of strategic awareness Hunt: Showdown requires that will probably catch you off-guard when you first start playing, and it can lead to rather slow early-game progression.

Getting some helpful hints before you dive into the game can help speed up the learning process and get you collecting bounties quickly so you can start getting the most out of the game. We’ve collected a bunch of beginner tips that will let you get your footing in the world very quickly, and give you an idea of what to expect out on the bayou.

Game modes

Before you go anywhere, you’ll need an idea of what you’re actually doing. There are three game modes on the main menu, and the biggest difference between them all is the number of players per team. The list is as follows:

Bounty Hunt – The main mode in Hunt: Showdown, players can enter the map in up to teams of three.

Quick Play – Like the main mode, but only solo players can join.

Training – Explore the map and hunt NPCs without other players.

Use training mode

Learning on the job is a perfectly acceptable way to do things, but you’ll be missing out if you ignore the training mode completely. It’s a lot more than a glorified tutorial, as the enemies in this mode scale with your level, meaning it will always be a challenge. It gives you a sandbox to test new strategies and familiarize yourself with the maps in a safe environment, where there is no risk of losing your hunter.

Use official channels to find teammates

As Hunt: Showdown is designed to be played in teams, going in alone can feel like you’re missing part of the experience. Although there is a solo mode, the game plays best when you’re in a group, so finding other people to join you is essential. Thankfully, the game has an active community and there are places you can go to find teammates. The game’s official subreddit is a good place to start, but the best place is undoubtedly the official Discord channel where there are always people looking for games.

Noisemakers are everywhere

Once you’re in the game, the most important rule is to do everything as quietly as possible, which is harder than it sounds. Not only do sounds alert other players to your location, but the AI won’t take kindly to being disturbed. Your biggest obstacle in maintaining silence is the countless elements in the world that make noise if you get too near, so always keep your eyes peeled. Crows will scatter with loud caws, chains will rattle, and even certain types of floor will creak, so be vigilant.

Melee weapons are powerful

Although Hunt: Showdown is a shooter, your gun should be your last resort for a couple of reasons. Firstly, ammo is limited so you don’t want to be wasting it on easy NPC targets. Secondly, guns are loud, which is very bad. Melee weapons are surprisingly great in this game, most of the standard NPC enemies will die in one or two hits, and even the bosses can be silently stabbed to death with careful striking.

Be aggressive

Many other battle royale games reward players for staying out of trouble and letting everyone else do the hard work, but Hunt: Showdown doesn’t quite work like that. Although avoiding the attention of other players is ideal for the most part, you can’t take bounties by sitting back and waiting. You need to be active, get out there and kill the boss to take home the prize, or kill the person who killed the boss and take their prize. Either way, you need to get in the mix as often as possible.

Keep moving

Just as staying out of fights won’t win you anything, neither will sitting around and waiting. You need to find clues to locate the boss, and they’re not going to come to you if you set up camp somewhere. Although camping the extraction points is a decent idea, it’s not perfect as players who’ve killed the boss can see you at all times, so they’ll probably just go to a different extraction point.

Beware extraction point ambushes

Although, as we’ve just explained, camping at the extraction point is the best strategy, it doesn’t stop plenty of people from trying it. If you’ve collected your bounty then you’ll be able to see enemy hunters with your dark sight, so make sure the coast is clear before you approach the extraction point, especially since you’ll have to wait for 30 seconds before you can get away. There’s no worse feeling than doing all the hard work only for someone else to swoop in and take everything at the last second.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.