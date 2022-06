Nic Wyszkowski finished his career with Valley boys’ tennis by competing at the Individual Invitational Tournament last week. (File photo by Wesley Bunnell/The Courier) Senior Nic Wyszkowski represented the Valley Regional boys’ tennis team when he competed in the singles bracket of the Individual Invitational Tournament that was held at Wesleyan University from June 6 to 10. Wyszkowski faced William Mathias of Avon in the first round of the tournament and took a 6-1, 6-4 loss in the contest.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO