Drag Shows for Children Under Fire in Texas

By Elizabeth Nolan Brown
 5 days ago
I regret to inform you that Texas is at it again. "It" being absurd and melodramatic culture-warmongering, of course. In this latest round, Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton is trying to ban minors from seeing drag queens, in response to a Dallas bar's "Drag the Kids to Pride" event, which it...

Comments / 72

Kent
5d ago

Many years ago a Soviet premier said America would decay from within. This shows that decay has begun when some see this as okay. This is not innocent fun. It is indoctrination by a dangerous cult.

Reply
25
Jacquin Jackson
4d ago

this is sick. Matthew 18: 5,6 says and whoso shall receive one such little child in my name receiveth me. But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea

Reply
23
TheGhostSentinel
5d ago

WTF……sick bunch of ITS! How pathetic…. If they want do this….. wait until there adults….let them make that choice……

Reply(1)
30
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
