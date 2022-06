ORLANDO, Fla (June 10, 2022) - Orlando City SC goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar has undergone successful surgery to repair a fracture of his lower mandible, which was sustained in training this week. The procedure was performed by Dr. Daniel Crofton, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon with Orlando Health. Stajduhar, who recently...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO