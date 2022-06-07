ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Wisconsin hands out first in-state offer in 2025 to CB Tre Poteat

By Dillon Graff
 5 days ago
On Monday night, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff extended their first in-state offer of the 2025 recruiting class to defensive back Tre Poteat out of Verona, Wisconsin.

This offer comes on the heels of a strong performance in front of Wisconsin’s coaching staff during their team camp this past week.

If the name Poteat sounds familiar, it’s because Tre is the son of current Badgers cornerback’s coach Hank Poteat.

Although he has yet to play at the varsity level, the in-state corner possesses all of the elite traits you like to see in a young CB prospect.

You can watch his highlights here.

Standing at 6-foot, 170 pounds, the Verona High School standout already holds offers from Connecticut, Eastern Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Toledo, and now Wisconsin.

Poteat is just the seventh player in the 2025 recruiting class to receive a scholarship offer from Wisconsin, and the first player from inside the state.

The Wisconsin native announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

