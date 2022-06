The Los Angeles Dodgers were swept by the rival San Francisco Giants for the first time since 2016 on Sunday. Not only are the Dodgers barely holding onto a one-half game lead in the NL West over the second-place San Diego Padres (and now just a 3 1/2 game lead over the Giants), but super utilityman Chris Taylor suffered a facial injury when he crashed into the left-field wall, attempting to make a running catch.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO