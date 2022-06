Marion Percy Griffin or “Bun” as he was lovingly known, passed away peacefully at the family home June 9, 2022 after several months of declining health. Bun was 82. Bun and his wife Shirley “Honey” Griffin moved to the Outer Banks from Virginia in 1975 to raise their family. Bun and Shirley were blessed with 54 years of loving matrimony before her passing in 2018. As a young man Bun had a passion for fishing, chess and for visiting casinos- particularly the slots machines.

OBITUARIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO