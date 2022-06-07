Beaverton Police Log: Former spouse turns in ex-husband for theft

The Beaverton Police Department reports on calls for service from May 16-20, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Monday, May 16

Officers responded to a vehicle stopped in the roadway near Southwest Canyon Road and Rose Biggi Avenue. The driver was arrested for DUII (alcohol).

A man was arrested after driving 99 mph and crossing multiple lanes of traffic during the busy morning commute near Highway 26 and Northwest Murray Boulevard.

Officers responded to a suspicious person call on Southwest Canyon Road and arrested three men on assorted charges, including aggravated identity theft, shoplifting, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, unlawful possession of firearms, theft, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Tuesday, May 17

A car parked on Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway sustained over $7,000 in damage after it was hit by a school bus that was yielding the right of way to a passing car.

A woman on Southwest Hall Boulevard disclosed that her former husband stole tools from his past employers. The employers are pursuing charges and the tools were returned to the owners.

Officers responded to an unwanted call on Southwest Canyon Road after a man, who was screaming, was asked to leave. He then spit on a business employee and hit her with a tree branch. He was taken to jail.

Wednesday, May 18

A motorist at Southwest Fifth Avenue and Alger Avenue was arrested for DUII (alcohol) and reckless driving.

Officers arrested a man for felony strangulation and harassment of a child witness on Southwest Center Street.

Officers at The Home Depot, 13700 N.W. Science Park Drive, were flagged down for a theft in progress of two chainsaws. A man stashed both saws in car and got in the passenger seat. The driver was passed out, so he took one saw and fled in a different car that arrived after the theft.

Thursday, May 19

A traffic stop near Southwest Henry Street and Lloyd Avenue led to the arrest of the driver for DUII (controlled substance), reckless driving and a parole violation.

Officers responded to traffic crash with a fixed object on Southwest Allen Boulevard and arrested the driver for DUII (alcohol), reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Officers arrested a man for DUII (alcohol) and harassment on Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway after he rammed the car ahead of him at a drive-thru. The victim approached the man and was punched several times in the face.

Friday, May 20

A man was arrested on after blocking traffic and screaming at moving vehicles at the intersection of Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard and Jenkins Road.

Officers conducted a subject stop on a man on Southwest Hall Boulevard who was high. The officer watched the man enter a store, pass a counterfeit $100 bill and steal a cigar.

After a traffic stop near Southwest Hall Boulevard and Hart Road for reckless driving, a motorist was arrested for DUII (alcohol).

