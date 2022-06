SALT LAKE CITY — Brannon Richardson said there was a relief that came when he gave his gun to police on Saturday; now it seems like he is not part of the problem. Richardson said his dad gave him a rifle years ago, and it had been sitting there. He had to figure out what to do with it when moving from place to place. He said he was a safe owner and hadn't had ammunition for years, but that he saw the buyback program as an easy way to pass on the responsibility of a gun.

