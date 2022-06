Ever since ADA found support at $0.55, the charts have been looking bullish. If buyers persist, then ADA is likely to move above the key resistance. Despite a turbulent market that gives conflicting signals, ADA has been a consistent winner in the past few days. The price is now just under the key resistance at $0.64. If this momentum continues, buyers could take the cryptocurrency above and beyond. The key support is found at $0.55, and it held very well to date.

3 DAYS AGO