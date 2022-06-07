ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Luke Combs, Maren Morris + Morgan Wallen Among 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival Performance Lineup

By Carena Liptak
 5 days ago
The all-genre iHeartRadio Music Festival returns this September, and with it comes an opportunity to see a slew of country stars. Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Maren Morris are all confirmed to perform on the main stage. Set for Sept. 23-24, the festival will be held at Las Vegas'...

