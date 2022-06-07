ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland adopts second phase of Residential Infill Project

By Jules Rogers
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 3 days ago
Zoning codes changed to create more opportunities to boost housing density.

The Portland City Council unanimously adopted phase two of the Residential Infill Project on May 31.

Slated to go into effect on July 1, the project enhances the previous allowances for more middle-density housing in Portland's residential neighborhoods.

Both phases of the Residential Infill Project are intended to create additional housing by allowing relatively small multifamily projects in most single-family neighborhoods. The City Council approved the first part of the project in August 2020, and it went into effect one year later. Then, the Oregon Legislature required the council to apply it to the rest of the city.

"I'm very glad to have another opportunity to vote for more housing options in our city," said Mayor Ted Wheeler. "I look forward to continuing conversations about how we can address our housing shortage and ensure that Portland is a place where people from all different backgrounds have the opportunity to live."

The second part of the project that was recently approved includes:

  • More options to incorporate existing houses with detached-unit duplexes into middle-housing projects.

  • Flexibility for affordable housing as townhouse-style units, offering more building coverage in exchange for lower building heights.

  • New cottage cluster rules that permit up to 16 smaller detached homes oriented to a shared open space.

  • New land division rules for attached houses added to increase the number of lots that can be created for homeownership.

  • More lower density single-dwelling residential zones are now included.

    • Learn more about the residential infill project at a June 16 lunch and learn hosted by the Bureau of Development Services, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

