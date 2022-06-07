Portland adopts second phase of Residential Infill Project
The Portland City Council unanimously adopted phase two of the Residential Infill Project on May 31.
Slated to go into effect on July 1, the project enhances the previous allowances for more middle-density housing in Portland's residential neighborhoods.
Both phases of the Residential Infill Project are intended to create additional housing by allowing relatively small multifamily projects in most single-family neighborhoods. The City Council approved the first part of the project in August 2020, and it went into effect one year later. Then, the Oregon Legislature required the council to apply it to the rest of the city.
"I'm very glad to have another opportunity to vote for more housing options in our city," said Mayor Ted Wheeler. "I look forward to continuing conversations about how we can address our housing shortage and ensure that Portland is a place where people from all different backgrounds have the opportunity to live."
The second part of the project that was recently approved includes:
Learn more about the residential infill project at a June 16 lunch and learn hosted by the Bureau of Development Services, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
