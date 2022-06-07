ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Sports Update: Tuesday, June 7th

By Faith Speaks
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB- Hunter Greene pitched seven innings of one hit baseball with 8 strikeouts in leading Cincinnati to a 7-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at GABP. The game was called after seven innings due to rain. Brandon...

Sports Update: Friday, June 10th

MLB- Matt Reynolds homered and Tyler Malhe pitched 6 innings of 4 hits, one run baseball with 10 strikeouts but the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead an the Reds lost to the Diamondbacks 5-4 at GABP. The Reds lost starting catcher Tyler Stephenson, who suffered a fractured right thumb after being hit by a foul ball. Stephenson is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. The Reds ( 20-37, 5th place NL Central) begin a road-trip with the first of a three-game series in St. Louis against the Cardinals (32-26, 2nd place NL Central) at 8:10pm. Live coverage on WTLO AM 1480/97.7 FM.
