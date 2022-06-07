ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguar's F-Type just keeps getting better

By Jeff Zurschmeide
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

The true heir to the legendary Jaguar E-Type is a world-class sports car of the highest quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VpK8D_0g3ABVNd00

When Jaguar brought out the F-Type for the 2014 model year, it was a return to the brand's pure sports car roots. It was also a declaration of independence, as the company had recently left the Ford corporate family of brands. The F-Type was a bold sports car, and Jaguar viewed this model as the true heir to the legendary E-Type.

Now eight years into its production life, the F-Type has had a number of different updates and variations, with everything from a four-cylinder engine to a supercharged V8, and with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. With a greater variety of options to choose from, Jaguar's sports car just keeps getting better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfaPi_0g3ABVNd00

Jag used to make the F-Type with four engine options. You could get a turbocharged four-cylinder with a healthy 296 horsepower, or a V6 at 375 horses. For 2022, the company put a stop to all that, and now you can get the P450 with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine good for 444 horsepower, or the top F-Type R P575 with the same engine pumped up to 567 horsepower.

Honestly, the P450 that we tested is plenty of car. It will accelerate from 0-60 in 4.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 176 mph. The Type R will go to 186 mph, but there's nowhere to do that around Portland. The F-Type comes with a paddle-shifted eight-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels or with all-wheel-drive, and either one makes a great choice for a driveline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085YeT_0g3ABVNd00

Inside, the F-Type brings a sporty interpretation of luxury, with leather upholstery over extremely well-made and comfortable seats. There's a no-nonsense dashboard with the essentials of driving close at hand. There's an expansive 10-inch touchscreen to handle the Meridian audio system, navigation, and smartphone integration. Under the screen, you'll find easy-to-use climate controls, and then the shifter and all performance controls on the console. As befits a sports car, all the controls are oriented towards the driver, leaving a convenient grab handle to steady the passenger.

The F-Type coupe has a fastback roofline with a hatch that opens on a surprisingly large luggage area. You might not be able to make a Costco or Home Depot run with the F-Type, but it will absolutely carry luggage for two on a road trip, or hold a basic weekly grocery store haul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CWuDp_0g3ABVNd00

Let's be clear: no one buys a Jaguar F-Type for its practicality. This is a driver's car, and that's where the F-Type becomes more than just another performance-luxury car. Engine power is well-modulated, and Jaguar gives the exhaust note a satisfying crackle when you use it. This is a car that's easy to drive in a restrained way, but it will also go as fast and hard as you could want. The F-Type steers very precisely with crisp response and no loss of traction. I drove the car to the coast and back in the rain and felt completely in control at all times. The F-Type also comes with more braking ability than most drivers will ever use. There are driving modes if you want to optimize for track use, or for snow and other conditions, but really you can just drive it in standard mode all the time.

One great thing about the F-Type is that's not as expensive as you might think. Even with the V8 engine, our test car has an MSRP of $69,900, which is not a lot more than many performance-luxury sedans that won't come close to the Jag's performance and panache. Of course, the test car was loaded up with options, so the final price on this one is $86,200. However, if you're shopping the top tier of European sports cars, that's still well within the price range of the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FU3dC_0g3ABVNd00

The bottom line on the 2022 Jaguar F-Type is this: Jaguar is making a world-class sports car of the highest quality. If you're shopping Corvette, Mercedes-AMG GT, or the Porsche 911, you really need to consider the Jag before making a purchase.

2022 Jaguar F-Type

Base price: $69,900

Price as tested: $86,200

Type: Sports car

Engine: 5.0-liter supercharged V8 (444 hp, 428 lbs-ft)

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

EPA estimated mileage: 17/24

Overall length: 176 inches

Curb weight: 3,760 pounds

Final assembly: Castle Bromwich, UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFZvw_0g3ABVNd00

