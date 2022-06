Amy Buesing Lynch went to be with our heavenly father on Monday, June 6, at the age of 40. She was born July 25, 1981, in Victoria to Laverne and Virginia Smart Buesing. She was a graduate of Yorktown High School and a licensed vocational nurse. Amy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

YORKTOWN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO