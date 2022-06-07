Proposed 2023 budget: Public safety recruitment, infrastructure, trees and more

Interim Overland Park City Manager Kristy Stallings presented the proposed 2023 Budget to Mayor Curt Skoog and the Overland Park City Council.

The City’s proposed 2023 Budget focuses on continuing to provide primary services, addressing inflationary pressures and continuing to address security in technology operations.

The $374.3 million recommended annual budget is a 14.3% increase over the City’s 2022 Budget.

Mill levy stays steady; Revenues increase

The recommended budget maintains the City’s current property tax rate of 14.578 mills.

The City predicts assessed valuation for properties to grow by 10%, generating an additional $6 million in property tax revenue.

Sales and use tax revenue collections are expected to increase in 2022 and 2023 as well.

Expenditure highlights

The 2023 Budget recommends using additional revenue to continue funding primary services. The proposed budget:

Adds an additional forestry crew to maintain the tree canopy in parks, facilities, along medians and trails;

Addresses challenges hiring police officers through internships and a cadet program;

Provides additional funding for the Police Department’s crisis action team and victim assistance program;

Adds Public Works Department staff to reduce outside costs and increase safety;

Increases funding for equipment replacement;

Provides additional funding for City network security.

The City has also recommended using American Rescue Plan Act funding, outside of the proposed 2023 Budget, to add a neighborhood street reconstruction project, accelerate restoration and replacement of the City’s urban forest from the Emerald Ash Borer, and development of an electric vehicle charging station plan.

Get involved in next steps

The four City Council committees will each review their respective areas of the budget during June and July. Residents can attend these Committee meetings or watch online.

The Committee of the Whole is scheduled to consider Committee recommendations on July 18 and will finalize a budget recommendation for 2023 for public hearing purposes.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on August 1 and another hearing on September 12.

Residents can weigh in by speaking at these public hearings.

Final consideration and a vote on the proposed 2023 Budget is scheduled for September 19.

For more information about the recommended budget, review the proposed 2023 Budget.