ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Proposed 2023 budget: Public safety recruitment, infrastructure, trees and more

Overland Park, Kansas
Overland Park, Kansas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LB23h_0g3A9SlP00

Interim Overland Park City Manager Kristy Stallings presented the proposed 2023 Budget to Mayor Curt Skoog and the Overland Park City Council.

The City’s proposed 2023 Budget focuses on continuing to provide primary services, addressing inflationary pressures and continuing to address security in technology operations.

The $374.3 million recommended annual budget is a 14.3% increase over the City’s 2022 Budget.

Mill levy stays steady; Revenues increase

The recommended budget maintains the City’s current property tax rate of 14.578 mills.

The City predicts assessed valuation for properties to grow by 10%, generating an additional $6 million in property tax revenue.

Sales and use tax revenue collections are expected to increase in 2022 and 2023 as well.

Expenditure highlights

The 2023 Budget recommends using additional revenue to continue funding primary services. The proposed budget:

  • Adds an additional forestry crew to maintain the tree canopy in parks, facilities, along medians and trails;
  • Addresses challenges hiring police officers through internships and a cadet program;
  • Provides additional funding for the Police Department’s crisis action team and victim assistance program;
  • Adds Public Works Department staff to reduce outside costs and increase safety;
  • Increases funding for equipment replacement;
  • Provides additional funding for City network security.

The City has also recommended using American Rescue Plan Act funding, outside of the proposed 2023 Budget, to add a neighborhood street reconstruction project, accelerate restoration and replacement of the City’s urban forest from the Emerald Ash Borer, and development of an electric vehicle charging station plan.

Get involved in next steps

The four City Council committees will each review their respective areas of the budget during June and July. Residents can attend these Committee meetings or watch online.

The Committee of the Whole is scheduled to consider Committee recommendations on July 18 and will finalize a budget recommendation for 2023 for public hearing purposes.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on August 1 and another hearing on September 12.

Residents can weigh in by speaking at these public hearings.

Final consideration and a vote on the proposed 2023 Budget is scheduled for September 19.

For more information about the recommended budget, review the proposed 2023 Budget.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#City Council#Public Safety#Public Works Department#The Police Department#American
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Overland Park, Kansas

Overland Park, Kansas

55
Followers
95
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Overland Park traces its roots to 1905, with the arrival of its founder, William B. Strang Jr.

Comments / 0

Community Policy