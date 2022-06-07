2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Owners Receiving Tesla Charging Adapters

Ford announced that it was ending its manufacturing operations in India back in September 2021, and in the months since, the pending layoffs from a pair of facilities there – the Ford Sanand Assembly plant and Chennai Assembly plant – have caused quite a bit of controversy as the automaker has been seeking to sell both after it contemplated converting at least one for the production of exported EVs, yet ultimately decided not to go that route. As Ford Authority reported late last month, the Sanand Assembly plant will now be sold to Tata Motors, which has long been rumored to be the leading candidate for that property. However, Ford employees at the Chennai plant went on strike early this month as they demand a better final compensation package from the automaker, and that hasn’t ended yet, even as Ford has set a date to resume production there, according to The Hindu.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO