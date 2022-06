In the latest round of grand jury indictments that were announced on Thursday evening, three local men have been charged. Keith Eisenberger of Bartlesville is being charged with cyberstalking and threatening to kidnap and assault a member of Congress and the Spouse of a Congress member. Eisenberger is being charged with cyberstalking U.S. Representative Kevin Hern from November 2018 to May 2022. He is further being charged with threatening to kidnap and assault Hern and his wife on May 11, 2022. Here is the original version of that story from May.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO