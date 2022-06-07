ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Falcon Field hosts update meeting for community & airport tenants

Mesa, Arizona
Mesa, Arizona
 5 days ago
  • Lead Get the latest updates, ask questions, make suggestions and voice concerns at the Community/Airport Tenants Update Meeting hosted by Falcon Field Airport. Airport staff will be available to answer questions. 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. Attend via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/92019142702 or in person at the airport terminal building, 4800 E. Falcon Drive. For questions call (480) 644-2450.

Get the latest updates, ask questions, make suggestions and voice concerns at the Community/Airport Tenants Update Meeting hosted by Falcon Field Airport. Airport staff will be available to answer questions.

You may attend this meeting either in person or remotely.

Attend in person:

Falcon Field Airport Terminal Building

4800 E. Falcon Drive

Mesa, AZ 85215

Attend remotely:

Click on the meeting link below or use the Zoom app on your smartphone.

Zoom Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/j/92019142702

Meeting ID: 920 1914 2702

For more information, call (480) 644-2450 or email airport.info@mesaaz.gov.

Tentative Meeting Agenda

I. Welcome & Introductions

II. Meeting Tips

III. Airport Budget Update

IV. Airport Capital Improvement Projects

V. Vehicle/Pedestrian Airfield Safety

VI. Fly Friendly Program

VII. Update on Gate Access Cards

VIII. Economic Development Update

IX. Airport Event Calendar

X. Comments/Questions/Ideas

XI. Adjourn

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa, AZ
Business
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Mesa, AZ
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Terminal#Smartphone#Falcon Field
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Mesa, Arizona

Mesa, Arizona

97
Followers
419
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesa east of Phoenix in the East Valley section of the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is bordered by Tempe on the west, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community on the north, Chandler and Gilbert on the south along with Queen Creek, and Apache Junction on the east.

Comments / 0

Community Policy