3 Sooners named to 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

By John Williams
 5 days ago
On Monday, the National Football Foundation announced three former Oklahoma Sooners have been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Sooners legends Dewey Selmon, Rocky Calmus and Josh Heupel are on the ballot that was sent out to the 12,000 members of the NFF and College Football Hall of Fame members.

From 1972 to 1975 Dewey Selmon, along with his brothers Lucious and Lee Roy, ran roughshod over the Big 8 as part of Oklahoma’s dominating defenses under Barry Switzer. During Dewey’s tenure, the Sooners won four Big 8 titles and two national championships.

One of the key pieces to the late-90s rebirth of the Sooners was linebacker Rocky Calmus who exploded onto the scene in 1999 and helped the Oklahoma Sooners win a national championship in 2000. He was the AP Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2000 and a first-team All-American. In 2001, Calmus won the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker and was a finalist for the Bednarik, Nagurski and Lombardi awards.

Josh Heupel can be credited as the godfather of Oklahoma’s modern quarterback legacy. While the Sooners had great running quarterbacks during the Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer eras, Heupel helped usher in a new era of Oklahoma quarterbacks with his passing ability.

In addition to leading the Sooners to their 2000 national championship, Heupel was the runner-up for the Heisman, and Oklahoma’s first consensus All-American quarterback.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class will be announced in early 2023 and inducted in December of next year. Oklahoma legend Roy Williams is a part of the 2022 class. The former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year will be inducted on Dec. 6, 2022.

