Lengthy Seashore, a Southern California paradise, has risen in recognition for these seeking to hire or purchase a house within the state. That includes loads of beachfront actions, it’s no surprise Lengthy Seashore can also be house to almost 450,000 individuals. Town is rising in recognition and value, so should you’re contemplating shopping for a house in Lengthy Seashore, know that the housing market may be very aggressive, and the median house sale value is $771,000. Perhaps you’re contemplating residences for hire in Lengthy Seashore as an alternative? In that case, the typical hire for a 1-bedroom condominium is $2,856.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO