EUGENE, Ore. – University of Iowa track and field sophomore Austin West finished day two of decathlon action with a fifth-place finish (7886 points) and First Team All-America honors at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field. For the women, sophomore LaSarah Hargrove earned three Second Team All-America honors on the day (100 meters, 200 meters, 4×100-meter relay) and senior Erin Dowd became a Second Team All-American in the 400-meter hurdles.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO