Inflation-walloped restaurant owner: 'I don’t want to be the guy serving $43 steaks.'

By Business Observer
businessobserverfl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal restaurant owners Michael Garey and Bob Fracalossy have latched onto a novel way to handle the double whammy of inflation and high food costs: The duo let go of lobster at one of their locations. In doing so, Garey and Fracalossy turned the Sarasota Lazy Lobster — what...

www.businessobserverfl.com

sarasotamagazine.com

Sushi Ramen Is a Welcome Addition to Sarasota's Late-Night Dining Scene

Sushi Ramen on North Beneva Road has brought something new to Sarasota: a comprehensive selection of food served until 1:45 am. There are late-night options in the area, but the restaurant is the first to offer east and southeast Asian cuisine this late. "When you're open late, you make the...
SARASOTA, FL
ABC Action News

Mazzaro's Italian Market is a little piece of Italy in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Mazzaro's Italian Market is your one-stop-shop for gourmet goodies and imported groceries. It's much more than a market—established in1993, Mazzaro's started as a coffee roasting company. Due to the success of that, they decided to expand the business and add a deli, bakery, meat counter, coffee bar, wine and cheese room and fresh produce—totaling 13,000 square feet of retail space. Marrazo's is also know for having one of the largest selections of fresh and dry pasta in the Tampa Bay area.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Italian wine bar and gourmet market open in historic Naples

Italian-born Maria Vilella feels right at home in her new La Bella Apulia Gourmet Market & Apericena in historic Naples. La Bella is so homey and comfortable that people may feel as if they should be bringing host Vilella a bottle of wine or a bouquet of flowers when they dine there as her guest.
NAPLES, FL
bocabeacon.com

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Boca Grande – for many, it’s a way of life, not a location

When we built a house a few years later, we thought ourselves the luckiest people alive. Oh, to be able to plan a few months each winter in Boca Grande! But even then, smitten as we were with Boca Grande, we had not a clue how it would become so much more than just a winter island respite from the snow-slushy north. Boca Grande began for us as a winter escape, not a “destination.” Then it absorbed us. Over the past 20+ years, we were submersed into a community of wonderfully involved, interesting and interested people, fabulously close friends. Unlike other of Florida seashore locales, Boca Grande was not a beach, a resort. It was a life.
BOCA GRANDE, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Restaurants in Gulf Gate

Our top picks for where the locals hang in this distinct Sarasota neighborhood. 6566 Gateway Ave., Sarasota, (941) 201-3992, screaming-goat.com. Creativity is key at Screaming Goat (pictured at top). We recommend selecting several tacos from its collection of inventive and delicious offerings. You can keep it traditional with cochinita pibil or barbacoa, but be sure to try one (or three) of the vegetarian/vegan tacos as well. We love the "Latin falafel," topped with bright cilantro chimichurri and pico de gallo. Yum.
SARASOTA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Take a little vacation at Tiny House Siesta

The thought of staying in a tiny house usually makes me break out in a cold sweat. But these boutique tiny homes in Siesta Key actually look super cool.Flashback: Pennsylvania-based vacation rental investor Jeremy Ricci turned part of a 1940s-era RV park into a tiny house haven in 2017 after he met Derek Diedricksen, host of HGTV series "Extreme Small Spaces" and "Tiny House Builders."Ricci bought some of the tiny homes secondhand, but now he has them custom made by Amish carpenters and towed down from up north.Details: Tiny House Siesta has more than a dozen themed stays, including a...
SIESTA KEY, FL
fox13news.com

Garden of 3-D paper flowers helps artist cope with cancer

Sarasota, Fla. - A woman’s passion for paper flowers blossomed as she underwent treatment for ovarian cancer. When Sandy Payson was diagnosed with cancer six years ago, she had a lot of downtime as she recovered from treatments. That's when she began making paper sculptures because it was easy and didn’t take a lot of physical energy.
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Estia Greek restaurant replacing Bokamper’s in North Naples

An upscale restaurant coming to North Naples next year intends to transport diners to a stunning Mediterranean home in the Greek islands. Estia, planning to transform the recently shuttered space of Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill, will be the first in Florida for the Pashalis family, which operates a restaurant group that includes three Estia Greek-Mediterranean restaurants in the Philadelphia and South Jersey area. Siblings Anastasia and Gus Pashalis are part of the Greek family involved in the Naples expansion. “My brother and I are first generation,” Anastasia Pashalis said. “My parents and uncle immigrated to the United States in the 1970s.”
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

National homebuilder creates own labor pool — starting in Sarasota

With a shortage of superintendents in the construction industry, a national homebuilder and developer has taken to growing its own supply — starting in Sarasota. “A lot of times we’re trading superintendents with other homebuilders,” says Steve Evans, a senior national training partner for Taylor Morrison. “They’re just moving from builder to builder. That’s how it’s always been done.”
SARASOTA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota waterfront condo boasts $13.7 million view

A two-story waterfront condo in the Guy Peterson-designed Aqua building, with views overlooking Sarasota Bay and the Ringling Bridge, hit the luxury market this week at $13.77 million. Address: 280 Golden Gate Point #400.Details: Four bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths in 8,000 square feet indoors.Extras include a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, spa bath, fireplace, yoga studio, two boat docks and two private two-car garages.Flashback: The last owner, a well-known interior designer, wanted a space to showcase an extensive art collection, so they joined two floors into one large home with soaring ceilings and lots of open living space.What we love: The 8,000-square-foot wraparound private terrace, which the agents say is one of the largest in downtown Sarasota.Listed by: Lisa Rooks Morris and Amy Drake of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty's downtown Sarasota office. Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples property sells for $2.85 million

Regnum SWFL LLC purchased an 11,134-square-foot building on 1.77 acres at 4025 Radio Road in Naples from Gulf Coast Commercial Corp. for $2.85 million. Jeff Bucker, SIOR, of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the lessor and lessee.
NAPLES, FL
WSVN-TV

Kroger is coming to South Florida

(WSVN) - Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, is coming to South Florida. The retailer announced the opening of its first facility. It will allow families to get their groceries and essential items delivered to their doors using refrigerated vans. The main operating facility, located in Groveland, will also bring...
FLORIDA STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

71 Room Waterfront Hotel in Fort Myers, Florida Sold for $5,500,000

DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal and Randy Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the Red Roof Inn in North Fort Myers, FL for $5,500,000 on June 1, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, SHIVAM SUNDARAM HOTELS, LLC, and Plantation Realty represented the buyer RNA ALF, LLC.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

2022 Innovator: Green Check Verified, Bonita Springs

For Kevin Hart, the foundation of any tech company should be solving a problem. “You see a pain point — is there a way to lessen that pain point or even obliterate it?” he asks. When he founded Bonita Springs-based Green Check Verified, a fintech provider of compliant...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee exec says indoor gymnasium would be boon for tourism

When it comes to the fastest growing participation in sports and activities, ClubIndustry.com ranks "adventure racing" as No. 1, followed by mixed martial arts and lacrosse in its top three. But if the focus shifts to the fastest growing sports in terms of drawing tourists to a destination, Elliott Falcione...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Changing behavior in alligators from mating season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The months of May and June are mating season for alligators on the Suncoast. Alligators are more likely to be moving around and running into humans during mating season. This past week a gator scaled a 10-feet tall fence getting into the Sheriff’s impound lot. Before...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

