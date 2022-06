Teens and young adults with disabilities living at the facility have been reported to have been abused and neglected by under-educated and unqualified staff. Glen Tujague, 22, was placed in St. Mary’s Residential Training School by his family in 2008 as a means to have his needs fostered in a caring environment, due to his diagnosis of autism and cerebral palsy.

BOYCE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO