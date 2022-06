Southwest Louisiana native Kimberly Caldarera-Theriot has dedicated her life to using her talents to help the community. Caldarera-Theriot credits her passion for helping others to her parents. “My dad would take his football players that didn’t have a ride home after practice. My mom would take time to cook for friends that were sick, bring the elderly to the doctor, or serve communion to someone that was immobile,” she said. “Both of them worked hectic, busy jobs, but still took time to think of their neighbor’s needs.”

