Thrill-seekers looking for the best waterparks this summer in Illinois might want to make plans to make these part of your summer bucket lists. Just a short drive from the Tri-States Knights Action Park is located in Springfield, Illinois and this water park has it all. Including a waterslide that all thrill-seekers must try the "Royal Flush." Then when you're done go play putt-putt, see a drive-movie, and the small amusement park all part of Knights Action Park.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO