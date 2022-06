Do you remember playing the Hot Lava game as a kid, it's now a game show on Netflix. Hot Lava Was A Popular Kids Game Back In The Day This makes me feel like the grumpy old man in the neighborhood that yells at you to stay off his grass saying this, but back when I was a kid the parents would make their kids go outside and play. There were no screen time issues. In reality, that's where we wanted to be anyway. We were afraid if we stuck around the house our moms would give us chores to do.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO