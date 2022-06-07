ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Hollow Farmstead Peach Pie Filling

A no-fail recipe for peach pie? Prep your favorite buttery dough—this one’s ours—and...

Honey substitute that’s not sugar?

The safest strategy would be to simply leave out the honey (no substitute) and proceed. After all, you can eat pork tenderloin and vegetables with nothing on them (although they would be very bland). It would lack a little unctuousness and of course sweetness but I think that compromise is acceptable given the current circumstances.
7 Best Barbecue Cookbooks for Your Summer Reading List

For me, June always signaled the last day of school and thus, pure and unadulterated freedom. The “Hallelujah” chorus sang in my mind as I ran out the front doors of my elementary school and into the arms of my parents, who were waiting to pick me and my sister up for a celebratory dinner. Our summer reading list was clutched in my hands—the requirements are now lost on me some 15 to 20 years later, but the idea was that you had to read at least part of the list, circulating through a few different genres, and report back on them to your new teacher the following year.
Could these be made ahead and reheated?

Have a look at sept 4, if you mean by "made ahead" making the mixture. OK to store in fridge, then cook later. Also, if you mean by "made ahead" cooked through, yes you can store a few days in the fridge and reheat. Probably best to reheat in oven...
