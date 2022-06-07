Stone Hollow Farmstead Peach Pie Filling

For me, June always signaled the last day of school and thus, pure and unadulterated freedom. The “Hallelujah” chorus sang in my mind as I ran out the front doors of my elementary school and into the arms of my parents, who were waiting to pick me and my sister up for a celebratory dinner. Our summer reading list was clutched in my hands—the requirements are now lost on me some 15 to 20 years later, but the idea was that you had to read at least part of the list, circulating through a few different genres, and report back on them to your new teacher the following year.

