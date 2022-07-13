Ms. Marvel brightened our Wednesdays when it launched on Disney Plus. However, you may be wondering how many Ms. Marvel episodes there are, especially as things end on a cliffhanger. Well, unfortunately, the series has already come to an end. In better news, though, we have a handful of reviews for you to read over, and some Marvel explainers to help you get through the next few months. Here's what you need to know...

How many Ms. Marvel episodes are there?

Much like Moon Knight , there are only six episodes of Ms. Marvel. These new episodes were released every Wednesday. Here's the release schedule – and click through the links for the reviews of each episode:

What's next for Ms. Marvel?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

After the series, we’ll next see Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan in The Marvels alongside Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). The movie is set to release on July 28, 2023. For more info on the movie, check out our comprehensive guide to Marvel Phase 4 .

