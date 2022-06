WASHINGTON (7News) — DoorDash in partnership with the District's Bread for the City organization is celebrating a huge milestone Wednesday morning. Councilman Kenyan McDuffie and DCRA Director Ernest Chrappah are also joining in on the celebration of the ceremonial 30,000th delivery of its Project DASH partnership to deliver groceries to D.C. area neighbors in need. City leaders were at the event to address the state of food insecurity and highlight the great work being done through this partnership to combat hunger.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO