Well, I have some sad news to report as legendary Dallas Cowboys running back, Don Perkins, has passed away. The Dallas Cowboys released this statement earlier today. Unfortunately, Perkins' death is yet another blow to the Cowboys' family. He's the second Ring of Honor member to pass away recently, along with Rayfield Wright. Back in January, the Cowboys lost former players Dan Reeves and Ralph Neely. Marion Barber passed away last week and the Cowboys have lost former running backs coach Gary Brown, as well as former scouting director Larry Lacewell. Jerry Jones' personal assistant Marylyn Love died this past spring.(Dallas Cowboys)

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO