Stockton, CA

88 arrested, 58 guns seized during ‘largest-ever’ gang takedown in California county

By Special
 5 days ago

NTD — Authorities in Stockton, California, arrested nearly 90 people while also seizing dozens of guns in a massive multi-agency gang takedown targeting violent street gangs and a recent...

Comments / 9

KRON4 News

Ghost guns recovered after traffic stop, children in car

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department recovered two ghost guns and an illegal high capacity drum magazine during a traffic stop, it said on Twitter on Sunday. Two people in the car were gang members, SJPD said. There were also children in the car at the time the guns were recovered, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Is it legal to break car windows to help a child inside?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When temperatures reach triple-digits, it’s important to remember that leaving someone in a car can be dangerous — even for a short amount of time. In California, it is legal for someone to break a car window to rescue a child or pet...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Three dead in San Jose murder-suicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– Three people died in a murder-suicide in San Jose early Sunday morning the San Jose Police Department said. Officers arrived at the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle around 1:00 a.m. and found two men and one woman with fatal gunshot wounds. SJPD said the adult male suspect in the case […]
SAN JOSE, CA
riolindamessenger.com

Sacramento County Sheriff Reported Crimes for April of 2022

Per the Sheriff’s Department, this data is produced via a set of processes involving many different systems. No representation is made or implied regarding the accuracy of the data made available here. Copies of Crime Reports are available to the public for purchase. HOWEVER, you have to meet the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Police seize arsenal of 60+ firearms from murder suspect

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Sixty-five firearms — including 25 illegal assault weapons ⁠— were seized from a homicide suspect in San Jose, police stated in a Friday press release. Vu Thai, 38 and of San Jose, who was arrested on suspicion of being responsible for the city’s 13th homicide of the year last weekend, was […]
CBS Sacramento

Suspected Illegal Gambling Hall Raided By Detectives In Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – An illegal gambling operation has been raided by authorities in Citrus Heights. One of the illegal gambling machines seized by detectives. (Credit: Citrus Heights Police Department) Citrus Heights police detectives say they have been investigating the 7900 block of Auburn Boulevard establishment over the past couple of months. Thursday morning, detectives served a search warrant at the business. Along with seizing multiple suspected electronic gambling devices, detectives say illegal drugs were also found. Two people were arrested inside the business on outstanding felony warrants and possession for an illegal firearm. Detectives say they are still investigating who exactly was running the business.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
GV Wire

Federal Agents Arrest Merced Man in Credit Card Scam

Ruben Chavez III, 36, of Merced, was arrested Friday after a federal grand jury indicted him the previous day for credit card fraud and related identity theft. According to court documents, from April 2021 through March 2022, Chavez obtained victims’ credit cards and used them to make more than $60,000 in fraudulent purchases. He also allegedly changed the victims’ mailing addresses to his own address and created fake identification cards in their names to help further his fraud.
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Who Intentionally Ran Over Homeless Man George Kouklis In Sacramento Convicted Of First-Degree Murder

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver who intentionally ran over homeless man George Kouklis in downtown Sacramento has been convicted of first-degree murder, prosecutors announced Friday. Deante Whitaker was also found guilty of the use of a deadly weapon. He is set to be sentenced on August 5 and faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life behind bars, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. Deante Whitaker’s booking photo On August 24, 2019, Whitaker was driving on N. 16th Street near Capitol Casino when Kouklis walked in front of his car. Prosecutors said Whitaker stopped and yelled at Kouklis before driving away and circling the block. Whitaker returned moments later and spotted Kouklis standing at the same intersection, prosecutors said. He drove directly into Kouklis, launching him across multiple lanes of traffic. Kouklis, 60, suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead the next day at the hospital. Whitaker was arrested more than a week later after he called to report that his license plates had been stolen.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in Sunday morning Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a shooting in Oakland early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said in a press release. The shooting happened just after 4:00 a.m. in the area of East 19th Street and 7th Avenue, OPD said. A community member reported to police two people arguing before hearing gunshots. […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland councilmember says National Guard needed to counter gun crime

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Neighbors in Oakland's Fruitvale District said they're seeing an uptick in gun violence near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and 35th Avenue in recent months. They shared surveillance videos of shootings, including a murder, with KPIX.Neighbors said there was a non-injury shooting there on April 29, a robbery that turned deadly on May 12 and drive-by shooting on June 5."I always make sure I have some kind of weapon like a pepper spray or a little baton -- something -- that's become our norm. It's feeling like you always have to be ready to fight,...
OAKLAND, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested After Being Caught in Stolen Vehicle with Ghost Gun and Narcotics

At about 8:29 pm Tuesday night, a Turlock Police officer near Goodwill, 749 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s multiple occupants and identified them, which included its driver,...
TURLOCK, CA
KRON4 News

Ghost gun, narcotics recovered by Hayward police at traffic stop

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A ghost gun and suspected narcotics were recovered by officers at a “routine” traffic stop, the Hayward Police Department announced Thursday. The suspect car was stopped for a speeding violation. In addition, the driver was determined to be unlicensed. Hayward police said they seized the car, and the weapon and drugs […]
HAYWARD, CA
ABC10

Stockton man wanted for allegedly shooting and killing his wife

STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement in Stockton is reaching out for the public's help to find a man they say shot and killed his wife Saturday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced that they are looking for Sergio Torres Munguia, 52, who they say shot Sonia Suarez on June 4 in the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in Stockton.

