Denver is one of the Top 50 Bars in North America, according to the judges of The World’s 50 Best, which ranks bars as well as restaurants across the continent. The inaugural 50 Best Bars Awards in North America took place on June 7 in New York. The top 10 bars were three in New York and three in Mexico City (the others were in Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and Toronto). 1 bar: Attaboys in New York City, where “each drink is custom-tailored for the guest after a brief conversation,” the judges wrote.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO