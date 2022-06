When it comes to paint, designers have a new darling: limewash paint. The textured paint is coming into the spotlight thanks to ingenious uses and new vivid colors. One look at the teal cream puff of a bedroom designed by Justina Blakeney (above) can tell you that this is no ordinary paint. Whether you play up the texture or opt for a minimalist approach, the effect is striking. But what is limewash paint exactly?

