Who is Arlo White? And why is he a surprise as the new LIV Golf announcer?

By Seth Vertelney, Pro Soccer Wire
 5 days ago
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Arlo White has a new job, and it might not be one that longtime Premier League viewers would have expected.

White has been confirmed as the lead commentator of LIV Golf, the controversial new Saudi-backed tour that is set to hold its first event this week in London.

Multiple reports have stated that after nine years, White has been replaced by Peter Drury as the lead commentator for NBC’s coverage of the Premier League.

White all but confirmed it himself with a post on Twitter last week. And LIV officials confirmed news on Monday that he would be the new voice of the series.

Because of the controversial nature of the tour, LIV was unable to find any American broadcast partners. Instead, its events will stream on the tour’s official website, YouTube and Facebook.

White has been a soccer broadcaster for decades, and has headed NBC Sports coverage of the Premier League since 2014, but has little experience in golf. He previously was a commentator for the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer as well as the Chicago Fire. He also has a recurring role on the hit series “Ted Lasso.”

Arlo White (left) and Tony Meola (center) and Tyler Terens (right) talk to fans during a Q&A during the Day of Futbol event before the game between the Chicago Fire and the Atlanta United at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

According to Monday’s announcement, White will be joined by Jerry Foltz and Dom Boulet in the booth. Su-Ann Heng, a former No. 1 in Singapore, will lead on-course commentating. Troy Mullins, “will serve as an on-course reporter and social influencer.”

The format features a 12-team, 48-player field with a shotgun start. More than 50 cameras, player and caddie mics will be used, with more production value to come as the season goes on.

