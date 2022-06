BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We got 75% of June’s rainfall in just one day. Yesterday 3.39″ of rain fell at the Bowling Green Airport which set a new record for June 6th. Today won’t be a repeat of yesterday, but we could still see a few showers and storms later in the day. Tomorrow will be wetter, with showers looking likely...we could also see a few stronger storms. Thursday is looking comfortably sunny and dry, before more rain returns on Friday. Another spectacular weekend is on te way, with temperatures running a bit below average.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO