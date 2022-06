The only measure on the Sonoma County ballot is headed for approval. Measure A is the Kenwood School District Parcel Tax Extension, and it has garnered 78-percent of the vote with about a third of registered voters in the district being counted. It needs two-thirds vote to pass. It would extend the current $52 per parcel tax for another five years. The current tax expires on June 30th. The district has just a single elementary school and a preschool on the same property, at 230 Randolph Avenue. They have a bit over 100 students enrolled next year.

KENWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO