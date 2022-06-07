ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

50 Married People On Twitter Who Said Some Hysterical Things They'll Definitely Regret Later

By Asia McLain
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZl13_0g395VxO00

Marriage is full of good days, bad days, and days that are pretty damn hilarious.

Netflix

So it's a good thing we have the hysterical husbands and wives on Twitter to sum it up for us in all its seriously funny glory:

1.

I just apologized to my husband because I moved his lawn mowing shoes from the top of the shoe rack to the bottom and he couldn't find them. Marriage is weird.

@IDontSpeakWhine 01:32 PM - 15 May 2022

2.

A cooking competition where contestants make whatever they want but my husband wanders around the kitchen and stands in front of the drawer they need

@deloisivete 02:06 PM - 18 May 2022

3.

My pregnant wife asked for an Oreo so I brought her a single Oreo. Apparently this was a gross miscalculation on my part

@Average_Dad1 12:32 AM - 16 May 2022

4.

my husband had a friend over for drinks last night and i woke up to this and what the hell happened?????

@LizerReal 11:31 PM - 25 May 2022

5.

My wife put parental controls on Netflix because I watched one of our shows without her.

@Social_Mime 02:00 PM - 31 May 2022

6.

I’m no couples therapist, but I know the secret to a strong marriage is gossiping about how various friends and family can possibly afford things on their income.

@copymama 12:53 PM - 17 May 2022

7.

My husband is taking up extra space in our closet because he likes his boxer briefs on clip hangers. Please don’t talk to me about your problems.

@sixfootcandy 04:47 PM - 19 May 2022

8.

my wife just told me her birthday is tomorrow like wow maybe more of a heads up next time

@Ygrene 12:56 AM - 24 May 2022

9.

what my husband says he loves doing: watching baseballwhat he actually loves doing: leaving all the cabinet doors open

@mom_tho 02:31 PM - 31 May 2022

10.

tomorrow my wife and i are installing the underground dog fence. i have planned it out well. can't wait to go to petsmart and lowes 42 more times and be divorced by 3pm.

@dadmann_walking 11:55 AM - 20 May 2022

11.

Marriage is having your spouse sit next to you and play loud videos on their phone while you’re trying to watch your favorite show.

@mariana057 01:13 AM - 12 May 2022

12.

my husband is making me a homemade funfetti cake for my bday and he’s already asked me FOUR TIMES for help. if that man asks me for help ONE more time…….im gonna keep helping him because I appreciate the effort and I love him and I love cake

@ElyKreimendahl 04:21 PM - 26 May 2022

13.

My husband just told me not to look in the vegetable drawer because it would ruin my birthday surprise, but if my birthday surprise involves vegetables, he may be in danger.

@smerobin 04:40 PM - 13 May 2022

14.

My husband winked at me as he folded clothes.Is this foreplay?

@pro_worrier_ 04:02 PM - 31 May 2022

15.

Instacart - For when you still want someone to call you from the store about your grocery list but you don’t want to be married to them.

@smerobin 07:58 PM - 10 May 2022

16.

Without me, my husband would still be lost in that IKEA.

@mommajessiec 04:37 PM - 26 May 2022

17.

Dating: "Wanna share a strawberry smoothie?"Married: "Quit holding your coffee mug loudly!"

@milifeasdad 01:59 PM - 24 May 2022

18.

I’ve been married for almost 20 years, have three kids and I seriously still shave my legs everyday like I’m going to have unplanned sex ever again.

@sweetmomissa 11:33 AM - 02 Jun 2022

19.

Me: I love sundress weather.My wife: TAKE THAT OFF!

@a_simpl_man 11:23 AM - 01 Jun 2022

20.

trans men are MEN. for instance I can tell my husband 50 times about my friend sarah and he’ll STILL be like “wait who’s sarah”

@ElyKreimendahl 05:18 PM - 04 May 2022

21.

me: *opens car door*wife: where are you going?me: my country needs me

@UncleDuke1969 01:24 PM - 20 May 2022

22.

Husband: Do you still think I’m young and hip?Me: You’re old enough to break a hip.

@sixfootcandy 04:54 PM - 12 May 2022

23.

My husband and I are going on a cross country road trip. I’m in charge of snacks and entertainment. He’s in charge of “driving straight through” and “beating the GPS time”.⠀Clearly we both know our strengths in this relationship.

@tiffanytweets80 01:33 PM - 12 May 2022

24.

My spouse wonders why I have a hard time visiting his parents for the whole weekend but it probably has a lot to do with the fact that I have to put a bra on before coffee

@meantomyself 12:24 PM - 28 May 2022

25.

My husband just pulled a "my house, my rules" on me and I think now might be a good time for me to tell him I was too lazy to add him to the title after we got married.

@EliMcCann 03:29 PM - 13 May 2022

26.

wife: *calling me* put ketchup on the grocery listme: ok[one minute later]wife: hello?me: I can't read it anymore

@Browtweaten 02:02 PM - 29 May 2022

27.

My husband is helping me relax this morning by making breakfast for the family. He’s asked me 12 different times what we all want to eat, set off the smoke alarm twice and is now yelling for everyone to eat cereal

@maryfairybobrry 01:26 PM - 01 Jun 2022

28.

Every night, my wife &amp; I re-enact Highlander by fighting over the covers because there can only be one

@HomeWithPeanut 11:54 AM - 31 May 2022

29.

air-conditioned wife, happy life

@deloisivete 05:00 PM - 12 May 2022

30.

My husband just told me a story from “30 years ago.” My mind went “ah yes, the 1970s!” But he meant 1992, and now I need to lie down.

@Alex_Wardlaw_ 03:43 PM - 14 May 2022

31.

Husband: You never listen to me. Me: Pizza sounds great, hun!

@sixfootcandy 04:17 PM - 01 Jun 2022

32.

My husband got a notification that "there's a familiar face" at the door.It was the Amazon delivery guy, y'all.

@LizerReal 02:15 PM - 16 May 2022

33.

sometimes you fall asleep with your phone in your hand like you’re a raccoon clutching a hotdog - my husband, romancing me

@PrincesaBallena 07:22 PM - 29 Apr 2022

34.

If Mr is pronounced Mister then Dr should be pronounced Dister. Wife: It's too early for your shit.

@sofarrsogud 10:49 AM - 28 May 2022

35.

My wife left a bunch of hair on the shower wall so to get back at her I fasted for 2 days and lost 7 lbs.

@TheCiscoKidder 07:02 PM - 25 May 2022

36.

Finished assembling a bookshelf, I’m very excited for my wife to see it and reassemble it the right way

@Chhapiness 01:24 PM - 16 May 2022

37.

My husband and I now have an app that tells us if the garage door is open or closed and this effectively gets rid of 90% of conversation during car rides.

@mommajessiec 03:32 PM - 20 May 2022

38.

There are people who set their AC to 75 degrees and people who set theirs to 60, and then they marry each other.

@sweetmomissa 11:19 AM - 23 May 2022

39.

My wife still brings up that one time in 2013 I was indecisive about which shirt to wear, after her water broke

@Chhapiness 09:23 PM - 30 May 2022

40.

Nothing gave me more pleasure than watching my husband panic when he was filling out insurance papers and it asked about “spouse’s weight”.

@ThisOneSayz 08:15 PM - 31 May 2022

41.

I rarely argue with strangers on the internet because I already have a husband.

@LoveNLunchmeat 01:29 PM - 17 May 2022

42.

My wife will pull a drink straight out of the fridge and immediately put ice cubes in it. The absolute disrespect to our refrigerator

@Average_Dad1 03:13 AM - 11 May 2022

43.

My husband chose this weekend to attempt to build a stone patio for his grill. Anyhoooo I’m just watching him destroy our backyard two days before an outdoor party we are throwing. It’s fine. Everything is fine. Perfectly. Fine.

@Parkerlawyer 12:09 AM - 07 May 2022

44.

I once mowed the grass too short. It took my lawn a week to recover. My husband has yet to recover.

@mommajessiec 02:14 PM - 14 May 2022

45.

My wife wanted to be served in bed today, but I guess she didn't mean a Yo Momma joke. Marriage can be confusing sometimes.

@HomeWithPeanut 09:31 PM - 08 May 2022

46.

The hubs accidentally shrunk my favorite top so now I will accidentally leave 1 second remaining on the microwave timer so we both can suffer

@StruggleDisplay 11:46 AM - 31 May 2022

47.

My wife just described morning sex as "I'm still in a haze so it's easier" whatever that means.

@a_simpl_man 12:50 PM - 15 May 2022

48.

My husband bought harmonicas for our kids and now I need to find a new family

@reallifemommy3 11:57 AM - 02 Jun 2022

49.

Get married so your wife can correct you saying Jaalapen.. Haalaaapee.... Yallapeen... that green Mexican pepper

@Chhapiness 01:11 PM - 31 May 2022

50.

Even after 15 years of marriage, my husband still can’t take his eyes off me when I’m backing the car out of the driveway.

@mommajessiec 04:40 PM - 15 May 2022

If you think these husbands and wives are as funny as I do, be sure to follow them on Twitter!

Comments / 0

Related
zeiy

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hysterical#Married People#Sixfootcandy
The Independent

Love ‘drug’ to save failing marriages could soon be available

A new drug that could help to save failing marriages could be available in “three to five years”, an Oxford University academic has said.Dr Anna Machin, an evolutionary anthropologist at Oxford University, spoke at the Cheltenham Science Festival and said that there are four chemicals in the human brain that explain why we feel love: dopamine, serotonin, beta endorphin and oxytocin.Machin said during the festival that there is “now enough known about brain chemistry” that certain chemicals could be prescribed to “enhance your abilities to find love or to increase the possibility that you will stay in love when it...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
Vice

We Asked an AI to Draw a Self-Portrait

DALL-E, the AI system that generates images from text prompts, has captured the internet’s imagination over the past few months. Literally. Created by OpenAI, DALL-E is the latest in a series of tools that seem to tap into the internet’s subconscious, using massive datasets of text and images to parse and reproduce human language with uncanny accuracy. The system uses a machine learning model with billions of individual parameters to illustrate whatever phrases you feed into it, resulting in bizarre and often shockingly realistic renderings—though oftentimes with predictably racist and sexist tropes.
COMPUTERS
Apartment Therapy

The $18 Laundry Room Find I Wish I Discovered Years Ago

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a shopping writer, I’ve come across some pretty awesome products over the years. From a back-saving tub scrubber to a smart alarm clock that completely changed the way I sleep, these products have truly made a difference in the way I live my life. So, if anyone can attest to the fact that the perfect home item can truly be life-changing, it’s me. While visiting my 80-year-old aunt a couple of weeks back, I found her in the laundry room struggling to pick up one of those gallon-sized bottles of detergent (what can I say, the lady likes a good deal). Seeing her fuss around with the heavy bottle and frustrating pump nozzle, I immediately stepped in to help, much to her delight. I also began to wonder if there was something out there that could make getting to her laundry detergent a bit easier. One quick Google search later and I found the Skywin Laundry Detergent Holder Organizer.
HOME & GARDEN
psychologytoday.com

Can You Recognize the Qualities of a Loyal Mate?

Within relationships, people respond to events based on the way they expect others to respond. Friends were more likely to expect passive responses to expressions of dissatisfaction than romantic partners. Kindness, attention, patience, and expressions of love and respect, are all manifestations of relational loyalty. Some people are just always...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Why Do Smart Women Marry Their Physical Abusers?

Some women perceive their value tied to their relationships. Some victims might view a relationship failure as proof that they are a bad partner. Some victims view staying with an abusive partner as a demonstration of emotional connection and commitment. When we think about domestic violence victims we often focus...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy