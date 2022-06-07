Bradley Cooper And Matt Bomer Kissed On Set, And It's An Early Pride Gift

Related
Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
Bradley Cooper Unrecognizable in New Role
New photos of Bradley Cooper have everyone doing a double take!. The actor is unrecognizable in his latest role as Leonard Bernstein in the Netflix movie “Maestro.”. Netflix posted photos from the movie on Twitter, revealing Cooper in makeup and prosthetics as an older man with white hair and glasses.
TVLine Items: Girls Vet Joins Bomer Series, Tony Awards Talent and More
Click here to read the full article. Girls vet Allison Williams is joining Matt Bomer as one of Showtime’s Fellow Travelers, our sister site Variety reports. The limited series is based on Thomas Mallon’s novel and is described as “an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington,” per Showtime. Bomer serves as executive producer and stars as Hawkins Fuller, “who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements — until he meets Tim Laughlin (casting TBA), a young man brimming with...
Zendaya, Taika Waititi, Andrew Garfield Celebrate Their Time 100 Honors
From stars like Zendaya, Andrew Garfield and Taika Waititi to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 2022’s Time 100 honorees came together at a NYC gala on Wednesday to celebrate their place on the list of the most influential people in the world and stir the attendees to action. “The temptation of a gathering like this, especially after so much time apart, is to reconnect with the people we know and have missed,” Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal said during his remarks at the Jazz at Lincoln Center. “The opportunity of a gathering like this is to connect with people we’ve never...
Popculture
'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60
John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey says Johnny Depp was 'so beautiful' it was 'inhuman' when they were engaged in the late 1980s
Jennifer Grey told Drew Barrymore she felt like God "lovingly" plopped her "into a Johnny Depp souffle" when she was briefly engaged to him.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Did Barrett Foa Leave the Show?
Across 13 seasons of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” we’ve watched plenty of major and minor characters come and go. However, Barrett Foa, who for a long time played “NCIS: Los Angeles'” tech operator Eric Beale, was one of the show’s original cast members. So his departure last year, following the series’ launch in 2009, was definitely a bit of a shock for fans. That said, we’re now wondering, why exactly did Barrett Foa leave “NCIS: Los Angeles” in the first place?
‘NCIS’ Boss Explains Why Show Kept Mark Harmon in the Credits
CBS aired the season 19 finale of “NCIS” on Monday and now, with the team’s new leader Alden Parker caught in the middle of a murder investigation and on the edge of a massive cliffhanger. Overall though, fans have a multitude of questions—with many surrounding former “NCIS” icon, Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon.
Popculture
'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22
The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Remembers Ray Liotta
Members of Hollywood and movie-lovers alike are shocked by the tragic and unexpected news of the passing of Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star Ray Liotta. A major player in the film industry for decades now, Liotta has become a fixture in the business. Starring in some of the most iconic and memorable roles over the years. Shortly after the sad news became known on Thursday morning, May 26, classic television star Maureen McCormick expressed her sadness over Ray Liotta’s.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Elizabeth Mitchell Explains Why Mariska Hargitay Is ‘The Best Lead’
Actress Elizabeth Mitchell has long been a familiar face in the primetime television drama scene. Currently, Mitchell is appearing in the CBS procedural series FBI: International. In this role, Mitchell is portraying Angela Cassidy, the mysterious and estranged mother of Luke Kleintank’s Scott Forrester. However, before this, Mitchell had a couple of turns on another Dick Wolf television drama hit, Law & Order: SVU. And, the longtime actress discussed her time with the popular Dick Wolf-led franchise series installment recently during a discussion with Looper. Remembering her time with Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay while on the set.
‘NCIS’: Why Did Jennifer Esposito Leave the Show After One Season?
Just like during this season of “NCIS,” season 14 of the CBS show saw some significant cast turnover. Early in the season, following the departure of fan-favorite character Tony DiNozzo, fans were introduced to former undercover “NCIS” agent Nick Torres. When he first joined “NCIS,” we thought he would be the sole agent making up the team’s missing fourth person. However, in a surprising turn, “NCIS” Agent Gibbs gained two new team members, the other being Jennifer Esposito’s Alexandra Quinn.
Could Mark Harmon Return to NCIS? Executive Producer Says...
Watch: "NCIS" Star Diona Reasonover Talks Wild Craigslist Gigs. Special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs isn't hanging up his fishing pole anytime soon. While the NCIS intro still features Mark Harmon's character, executive producer Steven D. Binder said there aren't any plans to bring back the beloved star just yet. "There's always head space for him to come back," Binder told TV Insider following the season 19 finale on May 23. "It just has to be the right story, I think, to get him excited about it and to get us excited about it."
‘NCIS’ Producer Steven D. Binder Reveals What’s Next for Kasie
For NCIS, star Diona Reasonover has been providing a solid boost with her character of forensic scientist Kasie Hines. There has been a lot of interaction between her and other characters yet not a lot of Kasie stories. Will that change going into the next season? Are we about to see her leave the show? There was some inkling that Kasie might take off and, of course, that means Reasonover bolts, too. Well, we get some answers from show producer Steven D. Binder.
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Reflects on ‘Beautiful’ Evening Meeting the President of Colombia: PHOTOS
Wilmer Valderrama of NCIS happened to have quite the evening as he met Colombia President Iván Duque Márquez at The Kennedy Center. Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Nick Torres in the CBS drama, shares some photos and videos from the festivities. His mother is Colombian so the meeting definitely holds a special place in his heart.
‘Parenthood’ Cast Reuniting Through the Years: Lauren Graham, Mae Whitman and More
Once a family, always a family. Lauren Graham, Mae Whitman and more of the Parenthood cast have kept a close bond since the beloved series came to an end. Loosely based on Ron Howard's 1989 movie of the same name, the NBC drama ran for six seasons from 2010 to 2015. Graham starred as wayward […]
soapoperanetwork.com
CBS Announces All-Star Lineup for ‘The 75th Annual Tony Awards’ airing Live on Sunday, June 12
On Sunday, June 12 from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PT, CBS will broadcast “The 75th Annual Tony Awards,” live coast-to-coast with Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose hosting. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Immediately preceding the network broadcast, Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will host “The Tony Awards: Act One,” an hour of live exclusive content available on Paramount+ from 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT. This morning, an all-star lineup was announced to help commemorate Tony Awards history and celebrate 75 years of Broadway excellence.
Hello Magazine
Kelly Ripa joined by LIVE! co-host Ryan Seacrest for new ABC show
Kelly Ripa recently revealed that she'll be helming multiple projects in the coming months, not only continuing with her stint as co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan, but taking her efforts to Hollywood as well. The TV star will be the host of the upcoming show Generation Gap on...
How to watch the 2022 Tony Awards featuring Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda, more
The 75th Tony Awards will air live, coast-to-coast, on Sunday, June 12, with a one-hour pre-show streaming on Paramount+. Oscar winner Ariana DeBose hosts.
Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan capture 1940s glamour as they film a street scene in NYC for the movie Maestro about Leonard Bernstein
Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan were spotted looking glamourous in 1940s styles as they shot a romantic street scene in New York Thursday. The two are costarring in the film Maestro about the life of composer Leonard Bernstein. Carey, 37, appeared elegant in an oyster colored frock with short sleeves...
