Lizzo And Myke Wright Made Their Red Carpet Debut As A Couple After Months Of Being Seen Together

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West
She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
Tori Spelling Puts Her Long Legs On Display As She Reunites With '90210' Stars At iHeartRadio Wango Tango — See Photos!
Tori Spelling looked like she had a great night out when she attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango event on Saturday, June 4. The star, 49, spent a lot of the night with her pal and 90210 costar Jennie Garth, in addition to Ian Ziering. "9021OMG Wango Tango style…Love my @iheartradio family and had soooo much fun seeing my friends, introducing @camila_cabello with my bff @jenniegarth , taping our podcast @9021omgpodcast backstage, and seeing some amazing performances.-Hair: @laurarugetti .Makeup: @teresaammons .Dress: @_zhivago_ .Shoes: @versace .Pics: @rkdmiii@9021omgpodcast," she captioned a slew of snaps via Instagram. The blonde babe, who has yet...
Katie Holmes & BF Bobby Wooten Hold Hands In NYC After Red Carpet Debut: Photos
Looks like Katie Holmes and her new beau Bobby Wooten III are a steady item! On May 26, the smitten couple were spotted in New York City appearing to be attached to the hip. A true gentleman, Bobby was photographed helping the Dawson’s Creek star into a car by courteously opening the door for her.
Kanye West and Chaney Jones Split After 5 Months of Dating: ‘Things Just Fizzled’
MediaPunch/Shutterstock It's over. Kanye West and Chaney Jones have called it quits after five months of dating, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. "Kanye and Chaney are done," an insider tells Us of the rapper, 44, and the model, 24. "They split amicably. There’s no bad blood, things just fizzled." Jones sparked speculation about her relationship […]
d1softballnews.com
Take a deep breath before seeing the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
If Shiloh Jolie Pitt inherited something of their parents, is beauty and similarity. At her young age, she is almost a drop of water from the genes of her parents. Not to mention what it could be if she inherited at least half of their talent and manners. The mother...
Chrissy Teigen Looks Unrecognizable After Shocking Eyebrow Transplant And Shares The 'Blessing' And 'Curse' Of Procedure With Fans
This article was originally published on November 29, 2021 after Chrissy Teigen first revealed her eyebrow surgery. It has since been updated to reflect her latest quotes and posts since then. Chrissy Teigen‘s eyebrow surgery saga continues— the model, 36, just shared an update with fans on her brows’ appearance...
My daughter died at 14 just six weeks after beautiful prom photo was taken – I’ve been left with indescribable grief
A DAD has told how his teenage daughter died just six weeks after posing for a beautiful prom photo. Tony Holmes, from Bilton-in-Ainsty, North Yorkshire, said he couldn't "begin to describe" the grief after his daughter Connie died. Connie had started to experience pain in the left side of her...
Hello Magazine
Goldie Hawn shows support for famous daughter-in-law as she undergoes transformation
Goldie Hawn loves nothing more than spending time with her loved ones and is incredibly close to her family - who have all followed in her footsteps in the entertainment industry. The First Wives Club actress is relatively private when it comes to sharing her life on social media, but...
Allure
Gabrielle Union Wears Butt-Length Braids in the Pool — and Nothing Else
Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa was surely in for a treat as the fearless Gabrielle Union posed poolside exclusively for husband Dwyane Wade on June 1, 2022. What better way to welcome in the glorious month of June? Beautifully so, the photo highlights Union's waist-length braids falling down her torso.
Michael B. Jordan Had A Short-But-Sweet Comment For Lori Harvey After She Went Full Disney Princess For Red Carpet Look
Michael B. Jordan dropped the perfect response when weighing on girlfriend Lori Harvey's Disney-inspired look.
Elle
Kourtney Kardashian Wears Blazer With No Shirt For Dinner With Travis Barker and Kids
On Saturday, June 4, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with her new husband Travis Barker and their blended family for dinner at Nobu and she was dressed to impress. All in black, Kourtney was wearing a large blazer that buttoned over her semi-sheer bralette and a short skirt that was just visible through the buttoned lapels. She accessorized with a small black purse and a pair of sandal heels.
North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian
Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday
Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!
Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Photo of Her Baby Boy With Stormi Webster
Watch: Kylie Jenner Is "Feeling Like Herself" After Postpartum Hormones. On May 28, Kylie Jenner offered fans another rare glimpse at her and Travis Scott's now-3-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed publicly. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted on her Instagram Story a photo of the baby's little feet peeking out from the bottom of a Fisher Price Jumperoo. His 4-year-old sister Stormi Webster's feet are seen next to his.
Elle
Rihanna Is Spotted Out for the First Time Since Giving Birth to Her Baby Boy
Rihanna is a few days into parenthood, and though no signs of “pyscho mom” have yet to emerge, she would like to make it clear her lauded maternity style isn’t going anywhere—even if her bump is no longer. Spotted in West Hollywood on Thursday—her first appearance...
Jamie Foxx Caught Kissing Mystery Woman On A Yacht In Cannes: Photo
Love is in the air … and on the boat … and in the water for Jamie Foxx! The 54-year-old actor was spotted kissing a blonde mystery woman on a private yacht on May 23. The pair were having fun in the sun off the coast of Cannes, France as they packed on the PDA on and off the yacht.
People
Kate Hudson and Ex-Husband Chris Robinson Reunite to Celebrate Son Ryder's High School Graduation
Kate Hudson shared a pair of photos to Instagram on Thursday night to mark her oldest child's academic milestone — the first featuring herself posing with Ryder, 18, plus her two younger children: son Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 10, and daughter Rani Rose, 3½. In the second snapshot, a...
Melissa Gorga Says She Feels ‘No Guilt’ After Ending Friendship With Teresa Giudice
There’s no love lost between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates and sisters in law are no longer pretending to like each other, Melissa, 42, said in a May 16 interview on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast. She told the podcast that she gave it her all and is simply throwing in the towel when it comes to her famously volatile dynamic with Teresa, 49. “I truly feel like I have hit every avenue,” Melissa admitted. “I have no guilt.”
Julianne Hough and Ryan Seacrest’s Relationship Timeline: From Dating to Onscreen Reunions
It’s hard for exes not to cross paths in Hollywood — just ask Julianne Hough and Ryan Seacrest. The Dancing With the Stars star, who is 13 years younger than the American Idol host, started dating Seacrest in 2010. “He is such an influential guy … and what if it didn’t work out? Our first […]
Hello Magazine
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie dotes over baby in adorable new photo
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doting parents to their three daughters - and they're growing up fast!. The country singers' oldest daughter Gracie took to Instagram this week to share a sweet photo of herself looking after a baby - who didn't look all too happy in the snapshot.
BuzzFeed
