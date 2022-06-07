ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lizzo And Myke Wright Made Their Red Carpet Debut As A Couple After Months Of Being Seen Together

By larryfitzmaurice
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085jYy_0g395TBw00

Maybe you knew Lizzo is dating someone, maybe you didn't — she's been pretty secretive about the whole thing and only just started talking about it recently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PBR35_0g395TBw00
Anna Webber / Getty Images for Prime Video

Well, the secret is officially out: Lizzo recently made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Myke Wright, and she even shared the pictures on Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRwBj_0g395TBw00
@lizzo / Via instagram.com

The pair stepped out together at an event for Lizzo's new Prime Video reality TV competition series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls . (I have yet to watch it myself — hey, there's a lot of TV out there!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U99sk_0g395TBw00
@lizzo / Via instagram.com

She also shared a photo of what looked like her hand, wearing a ring, on top of Myke's hand. Hmm. Hmm! Maybe we shouldn't read too much into this one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXD51_0g395TBw00
@lizzo / Via instagram.com

Lizzo and Myke have been spotted together in public for a little under a year now. Here they are outside Los Angeles restaurant Craig's this past Valentine's Day...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9zFR_0g395TBw00
Nino, Lele / VEGAN / BACKGRID

...and here they are outside Craig's again last August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xOAJF_0g395TBw00
Nino, Lele / VEGAN / BACKGRID

Back in April, Lizzo finally opened up about her relationship with Myke to Andy Cohen — and she also got real about what it's like to date as a celebrity.

When Andy asked her if it was hard to date as a famous person, she said it’s all about having the right person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCLQT_0g395TBw00
Jc Olivera / Getty Images for Amazon Studios

"If you have the right person, no, not at all. It is not even a factor," she explained. "It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVFf1_0g395TBw00
Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images

It certainly seems like Lizzo's found that right person for her, but only time will tell. In the meantime, we're happy they're happy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tz1Kz_0g395TBw00
Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Puts Her Long Legs On Display As She Reunites With '90210' Stars At iHeartRadio Wango Tango — See Photos!

Tori Spelling looked like she had a great night out when she attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango event on Saturday, June 4. The star, 49, spent a lot of the night with her pal and 90210 costar Jennie Garth, in addition to Ian Ziering. "9021OMG Wango Tango style…Love my @iheartradio family and had soooo much fun seeing my friends, introducing @camila_cabello with my bff @jenniegarth , taping our podcast @9021omgpodcast backstage, and seeing some amazing performances.-Hair: @laurarugetti .Makeup: @teresaammons .Dress: @_zhivago_ .Shoes: @versace .Pics: @rkdmiii@9021omgpodcast," she captioned a slew of snaps via Instagram. The blonde babe, who has yet...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Webber
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Lizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Carpet#Their Red Carpet Debut
Elle

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Blazer With No Shirt For Dinner With Travis Barker and Kids

On Saturday, June 4, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with her new husband Travis Barker and their blended family for dinner at Nobu and she was dressed to impress. All in black, Kourtney was wearing a large blazer that buttoned over her semi-sheer bralette and a short skirt that was just visible through the buttoned lapels. She accessorized with a small black purse and a pair of sandal heels.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Photo of Her Baby Boy With Stormi Webster

Watch: Kylie Jenner Is "Feeling Like Herself" After Postpartum Hormones. On May 28, Kylie Jenner offered fans another rare glimpse at her and Travis Scott's now-3-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed publicly. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted on her Instagram Story a photo of the baby's little feet peeking out from the bottom of a Fisher Price Jumperoo. His 4-year-old sister Stormi Webster's feet are seen next to his.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga Says She Feels ‘No Guilt’ After Ending Friendship With Teresa Giudice

There’s no love lost between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates and sisters in law are no longer pretending to like each other, Melissa, 42, said in a May 16 interview on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast. She told the podcast that she gave it her all and is simply throwing in the towel when it comes to her famously volatile dynamic with Teresa, 49. “I truly feel like I have hit every avenue,” Melissa admitted. “I have no guilt.”
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy