Gas prices in Florida have reached a new high. The average gas price is now $4.82 — that is up from about $4.75 just earlier this week. AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins told Bay News 9's Katya Guillaume that a combination of tightening global supplies and high demand is the main reason people are feeling the pain at the pump. He said, though, that despite the higher prices, consumer spending remains very strong.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO