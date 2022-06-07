ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wounded PM leaves UK economy in painful limbo

By Peter Thal Larsen
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
LONDON, June 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain’s ruling Conservative party has thrown the country into a painful limbo. Tory lawmakers on Monday evening narrowly declared their support for Boris Johnson, leaving the prime minister in office but seriously wounding him in the process. His fragile position, and probable attempts to win back public support, only deepen the economic uncertainty facing the United Kingdom.

Johnson has vowed to carry on even though 41% of Conservative parliamentarians voted to oust him – a higher proportion than opposed his predecessor Theresa May in 2018. The scale of internal disapproval means he remains vulnerable, especially if a parliamentary committee concludes that he misled lawmakers about his knowledge of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street. Though Conservative party rules prevent another challenge for a year, these could be changed.

The former London mayor is likely to turn to attention-grabbing policies to win back some public support. On Tuesday he talked of plans to lower the cost of childcare and help more people buy houses. It remains to be seen whether these initiatives will lift the mood of consumers facing a hit to their incomes from soaring energy prices, increased taxes, and the highest rate of inflation since the early 1980s. However, giveaways are likely to further stretch public finances at a time when the UK budget watchdog expects government debt to hit almost 100% of GDP.

Ministers may attempt to square this circle by tapping profitable but unpopular industries, similar to last month’s 5 billion pound windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers. But that could further discourage business investment already weakened by the impact of leaving the European Union’s single market.

Replacing the leader will not solve these problems. Johnson’s internal opponents seem to agree on little beyond their dislike for him, and any successor would struggle to overcome the economic drag caused by Brexit. Nevertheless, the Conservative leader’s three years in charge have been marked by a succession of knee-jerk policies. The wounded prime minister is even more likely to reach for short-term gimmicks. While he clings to office, companies and investors seeking a predictable place to deploy their capital will increasingly look elsewhere.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek to shore up his position by setting out a raft of new policies to senior ministers on June 7 after he survived a confidence vote that revealed the scale of the threat to his position. Conservative party lawmakers late on June 6 voted in Johnson’s favour by 211 votes to 148.

Johnson’s office said he would use the meeting to set out his vision for the coming weeks, including new policies to reduce the cost of childcare and to help more people buy their own homes. “This is a government that delivers on what the people of this country care about most,” Johnson said.

British shoppers cut their spending in May by the most since the country was in a coronavirus lockdown in early 2021, according to a survey published on June 7. The British Retail Consortium said total retail spending was 1.1% lower than a year earlier.

The FTSE Mid 250 Index of mid-cap stocks was down 0.24% by 0810 GMT on June 7. The pound was trading at $1.2516, down 0.1%.

