Two Louisiana deputies arrested, fired for double-dipping in payroll scheme

A 10-year-old girl who police say shot and killed a woman who allegedly fought with her mother has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The Orlando Police Department said the girl was apprehended on Tuesday and is facing a charge of second-degree murder for the death of the woman, who has been named as Lashun Rodgers.The 41-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital last week following the shooting on 30 May.Police say Ms Rodgers allegedly fought with the mother of the 10-year-old before she was shot. Both the mother and daughter have not been named.During the incident, police said...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO