Best Fitbit {year}

Choosing the best Fitbit is no easy feat because the brand has so many awesome products. And whether you want a basic fitness tracker or a smartwatch packed to the rafters with features, one thing you can always rely on with Fitbit is quality.

Another thing we love about Fitbit devices is that they are compatible with all smartphones - you just need to download the Fitbit app for connection, making them easily accessible.

And because the battery life is notoriously good with Fitbits, you can use them on a long run or hike and your wearable will still be working long after you get home!

There’s no doubt that the brand offers some of the best fitness trackers out there, with a price range to suit all budgets. Want to keep an eye on your stress levels? The Fitbit Sense can help you manage your emotional health and wellbeing. Looking for a smartwatch that complements your sense of style? The Fitbit Luxe has your name on it. Need a battery life that lasts longer than you? Head for the Inspire 2.

Read on to find out the pros and cons of some of Fitbit’s bestsellers.

Best Fitbit

(Image credit: Lloyd Coombes)

Best Fitbit overall

Battery life: Around six days | GPS: Yes | Water resistance: Up to 50 metres | Display: 1.58” OLED

Great design More sensors than any other Fitbit Stress tracking Expensive No App Store a la Apple Watch

If you're trying to draw comparisons between Fitbit vs Apple watch , this is the model which comes closes to Apple's premium wearable.

It has a big, beautiful display, a slimline design and battery life that’ll make an Apple Watch weep – up to six days of use (and sleep tracking) on a single charge.

It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium to help users embrace activity and rest in equal measure, and offers options like a stress tracker that measures your stress levels through the sweat of your palm.

There’s no third-party App Store alternative as you’d find with the similarly priced Apple Watch, which is a shame – especially since for the price we’d have liked to have used the onboard storage for a Spotify playlist or a podcast so we can leave our phone at home.

Read our full Fitbit Sense review

(Image credit: Lloyd Coombes)

A good-looking fitness tracker – with a few compromises

Battery life: Around seven days | GPS: Yes | Water resistance: 5 ATM | Display: 0.86" x 0.58" x 1.04" (AMOLED)

Low-profile design Plenty of sensors Small display No media playback

The Charge 5 looks like a modern version of the classic Fitbit design, and for many people that will be enough. Its display is bright, its strap is comfortable and it has an array of sensors you may not know you need – including an ECG and EDA for measuring atrial fibrillation and stress respectively.

All of that is in a slimline design that offers a gorgeous display, although the column-based user interface may take some adjustment for new users.

Still, if you’re looking to track a run, a hike, a bike ride or even a swim, you could do much worse than the Fitbit Charge 5. It also includes six months of Fitbit Premium.

Read our full Fitbit Charge 5 review

(Image credit: Future/Lloyd Coombes)

Best all-rounder in the Fitbit line-up

Battery: Around six days | GPS: Yes | Water resistance: 5ATM | Display: 1.58" AMOLED

Looks great Attractive price No EDA scan

In many ways, the Fitbit Versa 3 is tricky to separate from the Sense, as both have an almost identical design. That makes for a lot of the same positives, but likewise goes for the negatives.

There’s that excellent display, comfortable feel, and impressive battery life, but there’s no music playback. And yet, the Versa 3 may emerge victorious when choosing between them because it’s significantly cheaper than the Sense.

The tradeoff is in the stress-tracking EDA scan. You won’t find it in the Versa 3, but if you’re not likely to use it then we’d recommend saving money and plumping for the Versa 3. Instead, the Versa 3 will track stress through other data-collection methods, such as a brief questionnaire or by analyzing heart rate. Six months of Fitbit Premium are included.

Read our full Versa 3 review here

(Image credit: Future/Lloyd Coombes)

The smallest Fitbit

Battery: Around five days | GPS: No | Water resistance: 50ATM | Display: 0.76" AMOLED

Compact design Bright AMOLED display Small screen won’t be for everyone No GPS

The Fitbit Luxe is a more premium counterpart to the Inspire and is possibly the most fashion-conscious tracker in the range.

It’s small and thin, so much so it’s easy to forget it’s on your wrist. It offers six days of battery and while the smaller display will take some getting used to, it’s bright enough to be legible in sunlight.

You’ll also find the excellent sleep, heart rate, distance, and calorie tracking you’ve come to expect from Fitbit, though it’s wrapped up in a slender, more jewelry-like design.

There’s no GPS, so you’ll want to take a phone with you if you’re planning to track workout routes while out. You get six months of Fitbit Premium, too.

Read our full Fitbit Luxe review

(Image credit: Lloyd Coombes)

The cheapest Fitbit

Battery: Up to 10 days | GPS: Yes | Water resistance: 5ATM | Display: 1.4" OLED (black and white)

Affordable Small Long battery life Black-and-white display No GPS

Looking for your first fitness tracker? You may have found it with the Fitbit Inspire 2. This small, inexpensive tracker is ideal for monitoring heart rate, steps and calories burned to get you started on your fitness journey.

The display is small but it's also black and white, meaning those with impaired vision may have difficulty using it. If you are able to work with it, though, the 10-day battery life means you won’t need to charge it often – and that includes excellent sleep tracking.

Mind you, if you’re looking to shave time off your running route you’ll want to take your phone with you since there’s no GPS tracking. What you do get, though, is a year of Fitbit Premium.