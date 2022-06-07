ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado Weather: Severe Thunderstorms Possible On Tuesday

By First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Severe thunderstorms are not likely along the Front Range Tuesday afternoon, but thunderstorms on the Eastern Plains could produce large hail and damaging wind.

Most weather models agree thunderstorms will develop in Colorado between 2-8 p.m. and stay mostly east of the I-25 urban corridor. The storms that move across the plains will be capable of producing frequent lightning, very large hail up to 2 inches in diameter, and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T7IHR_0g38n9Gb00

(source: CBS)

The highest threat for severe storms is in the far northeast corner of the state including areas like Julesburg and Holyoke. That region has an “enhanced” threat for severe weather. Elsewhere there is mainly a “slight” threat including the east side of the Denver metro area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MfkSs_0g38n9Gb00

(source: CBS)

When it comes to the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, the threat for severe weather will be limited by the expectation of very few thunderstorms developing so far west. If a storm actually impacts the metro area Tuesday afternoon it could be severe. But the chance of actually getting a thunderstorm on the urban corridor is 20% or less.

Extra clouds will also keep temperatures around 80 degrees along the Front Range on Tuesday which is near normal for the second week in June. It will be a noticeably slow warmup with 60s in the Denver area through at least 11 a.m. and then a quick jump of at least 10 degrees in a just a couple of hours.

Looking at the First Alert Extended Forecast, heat will be the big story later this week and especially by the weekend. The warmest weather since last summer is expected by Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCXrZ_0g38n9Gb00

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Summer Sizzle Settles In

Another hot day in Colorado, and we’re only going to get hotter! We hit 90 degrees again in Denver on Friday, but mostly likely will be close to 100 on Saturday and Monday. Highs across Colorado climb even more on Saturday. Check out these highs! Most of eastern Colorado will be in the 100s or close to it. We stay hot again and overall dry on Sunday. A few isolated storms are possible, but they won’t be very widespread. We stay very hot again Monday before a quick cool down with a chance for rain on Tuesday. That won’t last long as we will head back to the 90s on Thursday and stay there for some time. Make sure to stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen this weekend. Take breaks in shady spots if you work outside, and try to get those outdoor workouts done early in the day.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

No Drought! Recent Rain Was Enough To Wipe Out Drought In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – It was confirmed Thursday morning the widespread heavy rain that fell just after Memorial Day was enough to officially eliminate drought in Denver and along most of the Front Range. The data used to compute the weekly drought monitor is collected each Tuesday. So the collection period had just ended when the rain started to fall on May 31 and that is why it’s taken until this week for significant improvement to show up on the drought map. A week ago the entire Denver metro area had moderate drought and there had been some stage of drought since April. (source:...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Xcel Offers Tips To Keep Cool During Colorado Heat Wave

DENVER (CBS4) – As temperatures soar across Colorado, Xcel Energy wants to help you keep cool and keep your bill manageable. CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears says a few places could reach the triple digits on the Eastern Plains and Western Slope. (credit: Getty Images) Xcel Energy says prices of wholesale natural gas are going up, and have been for months, which means customers are paying more each month. Xcel shared the following tips: Use your blinds or curtains to regulate the temperature in your home –close them on hot days to keep the heat out. Make sure exterior doors are fully closed – Exterior doors...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Hot With Near Record Highs This Weekend, Only Isolated Storms Each Day

DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature will give Colorado a summer preview this weekend as temperatures soar into the 80s and 90s for most locations. We could even see a few places reach the triple digits on the Eastern Plains and Western Slope. If you want 70s or cooler you’ll have to climb up to at least 9,000 feet or higher in elevation. We are not expecting any type of widespread organized weather over the weekend. We will see a handful of pop up showers and thunderstorms each afternoon due to daytime heating. If you get one of these it won’t last long but it will cool the temperature down. Brief rain and gusty winds can be expected in or near any storms that fire up. It will stay hot right into early next week with 80s and 90s just about statewide. By Tuesday it looks like a rather strong cold front will move into the state. Behind it the air will be more seasonal for this time of year. The front could trigger some strong to severe thunderstorms so that is something we will monitor over the next few days.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Holyoke, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Boulder, CO
CBS Denver

Snow Cleared, Road To Mount Evans Summit Now Open For The Season

(CBS4) – The work of snow clearing crews is complete, and the road to get up to the top of Mount Evans is now open for the season. The highest paved road in North America usually opens by Memorial Day weekend, but that wasn’t the case this year due to late season Colorado snowstorms. (credit: CDOT) The 28 mile-long road climbs more than 7,000 feet, eventually summiting at 14,130 feet. The road, which starts in Idaho Springs and proceeds south to the gates at Echo Lake Lodge before heading to the top of the mountain, features mountain goat and bighorn sheep herds, marmots and alpine wildflowers. Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation “worked throughout the month of May and into early June clearing snow along the 15-mile highway,” according to a new release sent Friday morning by state officials. They shared some photos of the lengthy snow clearing process. (credit: CDOT) Tickets are required to drive up to the summit, and can be obtained at recreation.gov.
EVANS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather Looks Mostly Clear To Catch Rare Alignment Of 5 Planets This Month

DENVER (CBS4) – Sky watchers have something fun to try and catch a glimpse of over the next few weeks, but it will require getting up early in the morning to see it. For the first time since December 2004 we’ll be treated to a rare alignment of five planets, all visible with the naked eye. To see this phenomenon you’ll want to look in the southeast sky about an hour before sunrise. From left to right you should be able to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. They will appear in a row in their natural order with relation to the sun. On the morning of June 24 you’ll get an added bonus with the waning crescent Moon positioned between Venus and Mars, serving as a stand in for where Earth would be seen in the planetary alignment. June mornings often produce a clear to mostly clear sky across Colorado, even when we’ve had thunderstorms on the previous day. If it is cloudy on the morning you choose to catch a glimpse try again the next day since it lasts for most of the month.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Summer Heat Heading For Colorado

Monday and Tuesday brought near normal temperatures to Colorado, but the next few days the summer sizzle is heading our way. Wednesday, western Colorado and the high country start to heat up! The Front Range and plains stay fairly mild as a cold front pushes through on Tuesday night. Then the heat heads in on Thursday for the eastern side of the state. We could crack into the 90s for the Front Range and some areas of the plains are going to be close to 100 degrees. We stay hot through early next week, with highs in the mid 90s this weekend.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#The Eastern Plains
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: More Severe Storms Possible In Colorado

Our southeastern plains were hit hard by severe weather on Monday, and more severe storms are possible on Tuesday. We are looking at a bumpy afternoon with large hail and strong wind likely in these storms. The closer to Kansas and Nebraska, the better chance for the severe storms. The rest of us are looking at isolated storms with mild temperatures. For the most part, Tuesday will be a fairly typical early June day in Colorado. Low 80s, sunshine and afternoon storms possible. We get hot later this week with highs in the 90s possible by Thursday!
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Swears In 24 News State Patrol Cadets

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado has two dozen new Colorado State Patrol troopers on the road. Gov. Jared Polis helped swear in 24 cadets in Westminster on Thursday. The cadets graduated after undergoing 29 weeks of training. They now move onto the Field Training Program for at least two months before they are on their own. After 29 challenging weeks in the State Patrol Academy, 24 cadets were sworn in, received their badges, and become the newest Troopers in the state of Colorado, ready to go forth and serve!  Congratulations, TROOPERS, we look forward to your careers of service! pic.twitter.com/LMxYADIy5b — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 10, 2022
WESTMINSTER, CO
agjournalonline.com

Southern Colorado coal accident victims identified

DENVER (AP) — Two men who died after they were buried in a coal slide at a Colorado electricity generating plant last week have been identified. The Pueblo County Coroner said that Kyle Bussey, 28, of Pueblo and Philip Roberts, 36, of Canon City, died in the accident at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, according to The Denver Post.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Clear Creek County Shuttle Bus Fills Important Role For All Coloradans

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – It might be one of the unintentionally best kept secrets of Clear Creek County: The RoundAbout buses. The small buses are basically free taxi services to anyone within the county to anywhere, so long as the buses are running. (credit: CBS) Floyd Gaeth and his family counted on the bus service Friday while traveling to an abandoned gold mine near Idaho Springs. Both he and his wife are legally blind, and their son Timmothy is in a wheelchair. Getting up to the mountains in the first place would be a challenge without help, but getting up dirt roads...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
KRMG

Orphaned calf found after moose attack in Colorado

NEDERLAND, Colo. — An orphaned moose calf has been found after Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were forced to shoot its mother after an attack on a couple and their dog. The 3-day-old calf was found near the town of Nederland, Colorado, not far from where its mother injured...
NEDERLAND, CO
OutThere Colorado

Missing couple not lost – just 'off the grid' camping in Colorado

Authorities in the San Luis Valley area called for a widespread search for a missing couple from Arkansas after family members expressed concern that they had not heard from them for several days during a trip to Colorado. With family members believing something may be wrong, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations issued an 'endangered missing' alert and law enforcement asked the public if they had seen the couple's unique camper set-up.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Fun Ways To Explore The High Line Canal Planned For Walk For The Canal

DENVER (CBS4) – The High Line Canal Conservancy will be raising money and awareness for the 71-mile long trail during weeklong Walk For The Canal. All Coloradans are encouraged to walk, run, stroll, roll, ride, glide, or stride on the Canal trail during the week of June 20 – 26, 2022, and at the same time raise some money to help pay for improvements along the greenway. (credit CBS) “We’ve started a lot of our work in the northeast sections, up in Northeast Denver and Aurora,” said Harriet Crittenden LaMair, Executive Director of the High Line Canal Conservancy. “A series of interpretive...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy