Activism can be joyful. How to work for change and avoid burnout

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIFE KIT is all about helping you, our listeners. But we need a little help from you now. NPR is doing its annual survey to better understand how listeners like you spend time with podcasts. And we would love to hear from you. Please help us out by completing a short,...

NPR

Group aiming to defund disinformation tries to drain Fox News of online advertising

Some online advertisers are surprised to learn where their ads turn up. They buy ads for a product, which are supposed to reach so many eyeballs across the internet, and the ads reach those eyeballs on websites that promote disinformation or conspiracy theories. NPR's Bobby Allyn reports on a nonprofit that wants to expose what's happening.
YOUTUBE
NPR

March for Our Lives? March for Life? How to know the difference between the groups

One group aims to end abortion, and the other to end gun violence. And both of their names sound incredibly similar. March for Life wants to overturn Roe v. Wade, while March for Our Lives is pushing for more gun control legislation. Each group holds rallies across the country, with March for Our Lives protests scheduled to take place Saturday.
PROTESTS
NPR

Liberal activists viewed the Jan. 6 hearings at watch events across the U.S.

Liberal activists across the country held events to watch the first Jan. 6 hearing Thursday night, including one in Philadelphia. Well, it is too soon to tell whether the hearings about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will resonate with the American public. But in cities all across the country, liberal activists organized about 90 watch events to encourage people to take in the first hearing together. NPR's Juana Summers was at one in Philadelphia and has this story.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NPR

Families of Uvalde victims turn from grief to action

In the weeks since the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, families of the victims have begun to turn their grief into calls for change. What do you say? What do you do? After the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that question is hard for many people and hardest for families of the victims. NPR's Adrian Florido has been listening to them.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

13 small ways to ditch your phone and live more in the moment

A few weeks ago, right after I finished producing this Life Kit episode on how to take a break from our screens, I passed a mom and her daughter on their way to the park. The mom stopped suddenly. Patting her pockets frantically, she turned to her daughter and said, "Sweetie, we have to go back to the car. I forgot my phone."
TECHNOLOGY
NPR

The novel 'Horse' is the story of an enslaved man grooming a winning thoroughbred

Lexington was one of the most extraordinary athletes of the 19th century. He happened to be a racehorse. The story of his career is the skeleton, if you please, in which Geraldine Brooks hangs her latest novel. It's a human story that takes us from the time of Jarret Lewis, the enslaved young man who becomes his groom, to the racing grounds of old New Orleans and contemporary scholars in Washington, D.C., who resurrect Lexington with a portrait and with his long-abandoned bones, discovered in the attic of the Smithsonian. Geraldine Brooks' new novel is called "Horse." And the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist of "March" and other bestsellers joins us now from Martha's Vineyard, Mass. Thanks so much for being with us.
WASHINGTON, DC
NPR

March For Our Lives rallies across the U.S. call for gun control

'March for Our Lives' rallies happen in Washington and other cities this weekend, focusing on the people and the communities affected by gun violence, and calling for political action. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Thousands of people are expected to rally today in Washington, D.C., to push for gun safety laws. Hundreds...
WASHINGTON, DC
NPR

Michigan candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley, charged for Jan. 6 involvement

Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, was arrested today by the FBI. He was then charged with four misdemeanors for his alleged involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 last year. Kelley - no relation - was released without bond. All of this comes as the House Select Committee on January 6 is holding its first hearing tonight.
MICHIGAN STATE
NPR

How Turkey's name rebrand will hurt businesses in the country

World maps everywhere will need updating after the United Nations accepted a request recently to change the international spelling and pronunciation of the country. Turkey. SULEY OZBEY: In the local Turkish language, the word Turkey for a country is Turkiye (ph). You know, you can also say Turkiyay (ph), you know, Y-A-Y, Turkiyay. So the way I see this, a rebranding campaign for the country to improve its image.
WORLD
NPR

Quirky roadside attractions bring small town pride

For small towns with dwindling populations and shrinking tax bases, luring travelers to stop and spend a few dollars is a matter of survival. Some turn to quirky roadside tourist attractions. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. There's a line in the movie "Vacation." Chevy Chase is driving his family across the country,...
KANSAS STATE
NPR

The 1st Jan. 6 hearing put a spotlight on the Proud Boys' involvement in the attack

For more than a year, federal prosecutors have said the Proud Boys played a key role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Several Proud Boys have been charged with seditious conspiracy. They have pleaded not guilty. Well, at Thursday's hearing of the congressional committee investigating the attack, Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney said intelligence had identified plans to, quote, "invade and occupy the Capitol." And she singled out the group's role in those plans.
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

COVID testing requirement to fly to the U.S. will be dropped

Travel into the United States gets easier starting this weekend. People will no longer need a negative COVID test before departure for the United States. A senior Biden administration official affirms this change. NPR's Pien Huang joins us now. Good morning. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Good morning, Steve. INSKEEP: How different...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

House Committee places blame for Jan. 6 riot on Trump

Most people know the basic facts of the attack on the Capitol. A challenge for House investigators is to show what those facts mean. A House committee played video from January 6. And they also played video of testimony. Witnesses showed it was not a mere protest or even tourism, as former President Trump's loyalists said. Republican Representative Liz Cheney said the defeated president led a violent attempt to overturn a Democratic election.
POTUS

